It's tragic when people break up. It's worse when they have to see each other at work the next day. Especially when you are an actor and you might have to play each other's partner on screen for the next few months!

1. Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult

The X-Men stars met on the sets of X-Men: First Class and started dating until they were shooting for the sequel, X-Men: Days of the Future Past. The former couple not only completed the film but also went on to make X-Men: Apocalypse together.

2. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

The couple started dating during the shooting of the Twilight movies. They broke up and then got back together quite a few times during the Twilight era before breaking up for good in 2013 just before Breaking Dawn Part 2 released.

3. Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter

This was a weird pairing given that the duo played siblings on Dexter. The two met on set, and got married in 2008, and then divorced in 2011, all the while playing dysfunctional siblings on Dexter. They continued to work together till the show's end in 2013.

4. Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

Dobrev's character Elena might have had some confusion choosing between the Salvatore brothers, but 3 years into The Vampire Diaries, she was firmly in a relationship with Ian Somerhalder. They were the dream couple for everyone till they broke up in 2013. However, the duo was still a couple on screen and worked together till 2015, until Dobrev left the show.

5. Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki

In case you ever wondered how the hell did Penny and Leonard have such good chemistry, it's not only because they are talented actors, but the two of them also dated during the show. They broke up a couple of years after but remained friends and saw The Big Bang Theory through till its end.

6. Mindy Kaling and B.J Novak

Kelly and Ryan dated in real life. No shit. Kalinga and Novak's on and off relationship on The Office also transpired in real life. The two have remained friends throughout though. So, good for them.

7. Camila Mendes and Charles Melton

The Riverdale stars announced their relationship on Instagram in 2018 but broke up a year later. However, they promised their fans to be professional and it is a testament to their words that the show continues to go on to this day.

8. Jenny Slate and Chris Evans

The duo met on the sets of Gifted and started seeing each other in real life. Unfortunately, the duo ended the relationship before the movie even premiered. That said, the Captain America actor has gone on record saying that Slate was still his favourite human.

9. Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck

Yup. You read that right. Pepper Potts and Bruce Wayne were a couple and this was way back before Paltrow's 'goop' selling days. The couple met on the sets of Shakespeare in Love and fell in love. However, they broke up soon after.

10. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actors were a couple long before they signed Jab We Met but tragically parted ways during the shooting of this film. While it did cause a media uproar for some reason, the actors have always maintained a dignified silence on the matter

It doesn't work out for everyone, does it?