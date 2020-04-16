The global spread of COVID-19 has put lives and livelihoods at risk. However, everyone is doing their own part in helping this ship stay afloat.

One such person is the Tanu Weds Manu actor, Deepak Dobriyal.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared how people, especially the poor, are struggling to make ends meet. Which is why he has chosen to pay salaries to his employees, even if he has to take a loan.

I wonder if people in our positions are having so much trouble, then how are poor people coping with this situation? There are 6-7 people who work for me, doing different duties. I have promised my staff that I will keep paying them even if I have to take a loan. I will take care of them in whatever way I can.

The actor added that since he does just one movie a year, there isn't much he can do. But this is how he can and will help those in need. Deepak is currently in Almora in Uttarakhand where he went for a shoot on March 9 and couldn't return to Mumbai due to the lockdown.

It's heartwarming to see people doing their bit to make this lockdown easier. If we all just do the little we can, we will come out of this stronger.