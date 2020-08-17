Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films like Drishyam, Madaari, passed away today at the age of 50. Reportedly, he was suffering from chronic liver disease.

Nishikant Kamat made his debut with the Marathi-language drama Dombivali Fast in 2005. He went on to direct various films, including Mumbai Meri Jaan, Lai Bhaari, Rocky Handsome, Madaari etc.

Drishyam remained his most popular film. He also starred in a few films, including Bhavesh Joshi, Daddy, etc. Many people took to Twitter to offer their condolences:

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

Rest in peace dear #NishikantKamath sir. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. 💔🙏 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 17, 2020

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️ — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020

A director and a drinking buddy. Warm, enthused, affectionate. A man with an infectious laugh. Heartbroken as I bid goodbye to Nishikant Kamat. This cruel year continues to stab. pic.twitter.com/zhI7SKPhv4 — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) August 17, 2020

Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat 🤗 pic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

Very sad to lose a friend and a creative colleague in #NishikantKamat - bad news just does not stop - what we will miss is his very unique way of thinking and storytelling as much as the person he was .. — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) August 17, 2020

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of not just a great director but even a dear friend, a man who I remember as someone full of energy and hope 🙏🏻🙏🏻 God bless your soul #NishikantKamat sir. Gone too soon 🙏🏻💔 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 17, 2020

Extremely sad to know that my friend Director actor #NishikantKamat is no more. I knew him since his theatre days... an ace story teller and a grounded beautiful being.... gone too soon.

Will miss U dost.

ॐ शांति !

🙏 pic.twitter.com/GpaF7xvcKF — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 17, 2020

Talented filmmaker #NishikantKamat dies of liver cirrhosis at 50. I would rate his film #Drishyam (originally in Malyalam, directed by Jeethu Joseph) as one of the finest Indian films ever. pic.twitter.com/TUMxqR5MBd — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) August 17, 2020

Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend 💔 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 17, 2020

My thoughts and prayers with the friends and family of #NishikantKamat. This is deeply saddening. May his soul rest in peace. — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) August 17, 2020

Madaari - nah raha madaari na raha uska jumura !! #NishikantKamat and @irrfank ..... 💔 — Manpreet Bacchhar (@Manbach12) August 17, 2020

May he rest in peace.