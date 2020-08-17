Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films like Drishyam, Madaari, passed away today at the age of 50. Reportedly, he was suffering from chronic liver disease. 

Nishikant Kamat
Source: Navbharat Times

Nishikant Kamat made his debut with the Marathi-language drama Dombivali Fast in 2005. He went on to direct various films, including Mumbai Meri Jaan, Lai Bhaari, Rocky Handsome, Madaari etc.

Drishyam remained his most popular film. He also starred in a few films, including Bhavesh Joshi, Daddy, etc. Many people took to Twitter to offer their condolences:

May he rest in peace. 