Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he had been admitted for a colon infection. 

Irrfan Khan
Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Irrfan had been battling with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. His Piku Director Shoojit Sircar tweeted about his demise. 

Irrfan had last appeared in Angrezi Medium. An actor par excellence, his demise has left an indelible void in Indian cinema.

Irrfan in Angrezi Medium
Source: Firstpost

 May his soul rest in peace.  