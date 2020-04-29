Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he had been admitted for a colon infection.

Irrfan had been battling with neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. His Piku Director Shoojit Sircar tweeted about his demise.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Irrfan had last appeared in Angrezi Medium. An actor par excellence, his demise has left an indelible void in Indian cinema.

May his soul rest in peace.