It has been over a month since our beloved actor Irrfan Khan passed away. His passing felt like a personal loss to many of his fans. His family has been sharing their fond memories with the actor since then.

Now, a month after his death, the late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar remembered her husband and shared a beautiful note along with two pictures of the both of them together.

In the heartfelt note, she used some lines from Rumi's iconic phrases about meeting Irrfan soon in the middle. "It's just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again"

Earlier this month, Sutapa had written an emotional statement for Irrfan that described their journey together. She wrote the statement on behalf of the family and thanked Irrfan's fans and his supporters for the love.

The actor who fought cancer in 2018 was being treated for colon infection. He passed away at the age of 53.