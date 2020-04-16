Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, who starred in iconic movies like Khubsoorat, Baaton Baaton Mein, and Khatta Meetha, passed away yesterday, at the age of 65.

His sister, theatre artiste Raell Padamsee, shared the news while adding, that a gathering to 'celebrate his life and share his stories' will take place on May 5th.

An actor and writer, Ranjit's natural screen presence made him an immediate hit with the audience and he went on to work on both, Hollywood and Bollywood projects.

His filmography includesMira Nair's Mississippi Masala, Deepa Mehta's Camilla, Hollywood films The Night We Never Met, It Could Happen To You and even episodes of Prison Break andThe Office.

People took to Twitter to express their condolences:

Miss him - a real loss. https://t.co/1fx0kpth38 — Deepa Mehta (@IamDeepaMehta) April 16, 2020

This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP

#RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/r8qM2iLCAI — Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) April 15, 2020

Ranjit was such a great actor. He was one of the first Indian actors I noticed because of his great work after I became an actor. Rest In Peace #RanjitChowdhri — iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) April 15, 2020

So sad to hear. I especially loved his goofy, charming performance in ‘Khubsoorat’ https://t.co/AsEsFbsTqX — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) April 16, 2020

RIP Ranjit Chowdhry



Your Movies 🎥

Baaton Baaton Mein

Khatta Meetha

Khoobsoorat



will remain in our hearts forever



Look the photo below, time flies #RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/R0N7tUSDhb — tarun nangia (@Tarunnangia) April 16, 2020

An acclaimed performer, his presence from the world of cinema will surely be missed. Rest in peace, sir.