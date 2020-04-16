Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, who starred in iconic movies like Khubsoorat, Baaton Baaton Mein, and Khatta Meetha, passed away yesterday, at the age of 65.

His sister, theatre artiste Raell Padamsee, shared the news while adding, that a gathering to 'celebrate his life and share his stories' will take place on May 5th.

An actor and writer, Ranjit's natural screen presence made him an immediate hit with the audience and he went on to work on both, Hollywood and Bollywood projects.

Ranjit Chowdhry
Source: India TV News

His filmography includesMira Nair's Mississippi Masala, Deepa Mehta's Camilla, Hollywood films The Night We Never Met, It Could Happen To You and even episodes of Prison Break andThe Office.

The Office Ranjit Chowdhry
Source: https://atilacamurca.github.io/meeting-friends-at-the-office/season-9.html

People took to Twitter to express their condolences:

An acclaimed performer, his presence from the world of cinema will surely be missed. Rest in peace, sir.