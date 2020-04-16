Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, who starred in iconic movies like Khubsoorat, Baaton Baaton Mein, and Khatta Meetha, passed away yesterday, at the age of 65.
His sister, theatre artiste Raell Padamsee, shared the news while adding, that a gathering to 'celebrate his life and share his stories' will take place on May 5th.
An actor and writer, Ranjit's natural screen presence made him an immediate hit with the audience and he went on to work on both, Hollywood and Bollywood projects.
His filmography includesMira Nair's Mississippi Masala, Deepa Mehta's Camilla, Hollywood films The Night We Never Met, It Could Happen To You and even episodes of Prison Break andThe Office.
People took to Twitter to express their condolences:
Miss him - a real loss. https://t.co/1fx0kpth38— Deepa Mehta (@IamDeepaMehta) April 16, 2020
This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP— Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) April 15, 2020
#RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/r8qM2iLCAI
Ranjit was such a great actor. He was one of the first Indian actors I noticed because of his great work after I became an actor. Rest In Peace #RanjitChowdhri— iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) April 15, 2020
So sad to hear. I especially loved his goofy, charming performance in ‘Khubsoorat’ https://t.co/AsEsFbsTqX— iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) April 16, 2020
RIP Ranjit Chowdhry— tarun nangia (@Tarunnangia) April 16, 2020
Your Movies 🎥
Baaton Baaton Mein
Khatta Meetha
Khoobsoorat
will remain in our hearts forever
Look the photo below, time flies #RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/R0N7tUSDhb
An acclaimed performer, his presence from the world of cinema will surely be missed. Rest in peace, sir.