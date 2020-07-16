Actor Rhea Chakraborty has raised a request to Home Minister Amit Shah, to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Over a month ago, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to suicide. Following his death, Mumbai Police opened an investigation and has questioned several of his friends and colleagues, including Rhea, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, etc.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who recently shared a heartfelt note for Sushant, also shared that she has been trolled and abused for her supposed silence over the issue. People have also been demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.

There is no official CBI inquiry into the incident, and the Mumbai Police is all set to finalize their probe report.

If you, or someone you love, is suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. You may reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).