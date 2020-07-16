Actor Rhea Chakraborty has raised a request to Home Minister Amit Shah, to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate
Over a month ago, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to suicide. Following his death, Mumbai Police opened an investigation and has questioned several of his friends and colleagues, including Rhea, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, etc.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who recently shared a heartfelt note for Sushant, also shared that she has been trolled and abused for her supposed silence over the issue. People have also been demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident.
I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
There is no official CBI inquiry into the incident, and the Mumbai Police is all set to finalize their probe report.
If you, or someone you love, is suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts, or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. You may reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).