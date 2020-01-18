Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident, today in the afternoon. According to reports, her car rammed into a truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khalapur toll plaza.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

The incident took place at around 3:30 PM and the actor was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital, Panvel.

As per reports, her husband, Javed Akhtar was also travelling in the same car, but he is safe. More details about the incident are still awaited.

The state of the driver is unclear as of now. More details about the incident are still awaited.