Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident, today in the afternoon. According to reports, her car rammed into a truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khalapur toll plaza.

Source: India Today

The incident took place at around 3:30 PM and the actor was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital, Panvel.

As per reports, her husband, Javed Akhtar was also travelling in the same car, but he is safe. More details about the incident are still awaited.

Source: ANI

The state of the driver is unclear as of now. More details about the incident are still awaited.