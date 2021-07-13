Rang De Basanti, Actor Siddharth has always been vocal about critical issues. To be honest, it is not easy to put your opinion out there. It takes a lot of courage to do that. Often stories in Bollywood are misconstrued and twisted in many ways, but this does not stop Siddharth to speak his mind out. This time he took his Twitter to talk about unrealistic body standards.

Source: Free press journal

Exaggerated fantasies he termed and recalled late Dara Singh on his death anniversary. Siddharth wrote, “This is how strong men in cinema used to look back in the day. Today you see exaggerated fantasies that look nothing like what a body should. And achieved with steroids and growth hormones to boot.”

Netizens on Twitter had mixed reactions to this. Let us look at what they have to say. 

"Work out. Don't sell out. #BodyImage #Reality," he added.