Rang De Basanti, Actor Siddharth has always been vocal about critical issues. To be honest, it is not easy to put your opinion out there. It takes a lot of courage to do that. Often stories in Bollywood are misconstrued and twisted in many ways, but this does not stop Siddharth to speak his mind out. This time he took his Twitter to talk about unrealistic body standards.

Exaggerated fantasies he termed and recalled late Dara Singh on his death anniversary. Siddharth wrote, “This is how strong men in cinema used to look back in the day. Today you see exaggerated fantasies that look nothing like what a body should. And achieved with steroids and growth hormones to boot.”

This is how real strong men in cinema used to look back in the day. Today you see exaggerated fantasies that look nothing like what a body should. And achieved with steroids and growth hormones to boot. Remembering real #DaraSingh.



Work out. Don't sell out. #BodyImage #Reality https://t.co/1AAAuHG9rd — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 12, 2021

Netizens on Twitter had mixed reactions to this. Let us look at what they have to say.

Finally sme1 speaks about Steroids usage in Bollywood 👏🏽👏🏽 — Ronald Lawrance (@ManRonUtd) July 12, 2021

Irony is that they all preach about health and fitness :D — Shamir Karedath (@ShamirKS) July 12, 2021

C’mon @Actor_Siddharth give us 50 pushups and 100 burpees — TruthSeeker (@OnPathOfSeeking) July 12, 2021

Fun fact you can praise someone without showing others in bad light. — joel dsa (@j03ldsa) July 12, 2021

Crying Baby, thinks Just injecting Steroids and Hormones make a Body..... — NileshPatel (@MSM_expose) July 12, 2021

And equipment has changed as well. More machines for muscle isolation. Earlier only strength was targeted not overall body training. — angel sharma (@angel_86_libran) July 12, 2021

Absoultely, i have seen how youth nowadays for that few attention using steriods and harming their body without understanding its repercussions — Champions of Europe 🏆 🏆 (@Dutt_AJ) July 12, 2021

Just replacing bodybuilding with acting in your tweet, that too just a fantasy these days. Changes for changing consumers. — Vijay Anand (@sreevj) July 12, 2021

Ads contribute a lot to this. — Prasoon Karunan V (@prasoonkarunan) July 12, 2021

Are you even close to this body type? And do you even understand how these hormones affect the body? I still don’t understand how come you actors start giving health related advice on internet without knowing about the how hormones work, which gland is involved . — Dr.Harshit (@DrHarshit5) July 12, 2021

So we are going to take health advice from movie stars as usual as it is safe and backed by professional research. — Sandesh yapuram (@Sandeshyapuram1) July 12, 2021

end this masculinity — rush (@namjincrack) July 12, 2021

