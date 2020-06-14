Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at his home in Mumbai. The actor was 34 years old.

Sushant Singh Rajput first shot to fame for his role in the show Pavitra Rishta, following which he made his movie debut with Kai Po Che!. He went on to star in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and the biopic M.S Dhoni.

Rajput, who was also known for his philanthropic works, was one of the few stars to have successfully made the transition from TV to movies. He last starred in Chhichhore, alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

His demise is a true loss to the film industry. May his soul rest in peace.

If you are in distress, trauma, or mental/emotional crisis, please reach out to the Aasra's 24x7 helpline at +91-9820466726. Know more here.