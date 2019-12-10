We've loved watching Sushmita Sen on screen, whether it's a role as a police officer in Samay or as a Chemistry teacher in Main Hoon Na, her presence would light up any scene.





Even after so many years, we've wondered if she would ever make a comeback but finally, she has given her fans the answer.



Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to announce that she will be making a comeback to films after 10 long years. In her post she said she is making a come back for her fans and we couldn't be happier.

As a 90s kid we will always remember her for her iconic dances moves in 'Chunari Chunari' from Biwi No. 1 and 'Mehboob Mere' from Fiza.



And, how can we forget her role in Main Hoon Na where she plays the role of a Chemistry teacher who stole our hearts. Her role as a chemistry teacher and her iconic sarees in the iconic film still remains etched in our minds, even today.

Sushmita stayed away from movies because she wanted to spend time with her daughters but now she is ready for her second innings.

We are definitely excited and can't wait to see her on the big screen. What about you?