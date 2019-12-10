Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to announce that she will be making a comeback to films after 10 long years. In her post she said she is making a come back for her fans and we couldn't be happier.
View this post on Instagram
I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!!😊❤️ They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!!👏😍❤️ 🙏 I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! 😁💃🏻💋 #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime 👊😉😄💋❤️💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 🙏
And, how can we forget her role in Main Hoon Na where she plays the role of a Chemistry teacher who stole our hearts. Her role as a chemistry teacher and her iconic sarees in the iconic film still remains etched in our minds, even today.
Sushmita stayed away from movies because she wanted to spend time with her daughters but now she is ready for her second innings.
We are definitely excited and can't wait to see her on the big screen. What about you?