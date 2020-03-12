Actor Tom Hanks just took to Instagram to share some grave news. The actor and his wife, actor Rita Wilson who are currently in Australia, have been tested positive for coronavirus.

To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

- Tom Hanks on Instagram

The couple is 63-years-old and went to get tested when they experienced fatigue, chills and slight fevers. Tom Hanks was in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled film based on Elvis Presley by Warner Bros.

At the moment, Australia has more than 150 reported cases of coronavirus and three deaths.