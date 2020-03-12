Actor Tom Hanks just took to Instagram to share some grave news. The actor and his wife, actor Rita Wilson who are currently in Australia, have been tested positive for coronavirus.
To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.
- Tom Hanks on Instagram
The couple is 63-years-old and went to get tested when they experienced fatigue, chills and slight fevers. Tom Hanks was in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled film based on Elvis Presley by Warner Bros.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
At the moment, Australia has more than 150 reported cases of coronavirus and three deaths.