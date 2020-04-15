To entertain people during the lockdown, Doordarshan decided to re-telecast its old classic Ramayan, which became an instant hit once again.

This took the channel's rating sky high, with many saying that the show's charm remains even after all these years.

ramayan show
Source: Amar Ujala

Many people can be seen glued to their screens to watch Ramayan, and it was found out that one of them was Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in the show.

In a video that is now going viral, 83-year-old Arvind can be witnessed gazing at the TV screen intently as he watches his own Sita haran scene.

For the uninitiated, this is the scene where Sita gets kidnapped by Raavan after she oversteps Laxman rekha.

sita haran scene
Source: Quora

Arvind keeps looking at the screen and back at people in the room, until his character actually kidnaps Sita.

View this post on Instagram

83 साल के अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी (रावण) अपने घर पर अपना सीरियल रामायण देखते हुए ।।।।। #arvindtrivedi Who #played #ravan Role in #ramayan Is watching his own show..... 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 . जय सिया राम "रामायण" एक ऐसा काव्य जिसकी कीर्ति इस संसार में युग युगांतर तक विद्यमान रहेगी । इससे जुड़ने के लिए फॉलो कीजिये 🙏🙏 @ramayan_world @ramayan_world @ramayan_world @ramayan_world @dipikachikhliatopiwala @sunil_lahri @sagar.world @vindusingh @ddnational @vijaykavish53 #shriram #jayshriram #ramnavmi #ramseeta #ravan #ramayanback #ramayan #ramanandsagar #arungovil #dipikachikhlia #sunillahri #ramayan_world #ramcharitmanas #valmikiramayan #jayshriram #ramayana

A post shared by Seeta=Dipikachikhlia FC (@ramayan_world) on

To which he responds by folding his hands, as if to apologise for what he did.

Doesn't get purer than this.