To entertain people during the lockdown, Doordarshan decided to re-telecast its old classic Ramayan, which became an instant hit once again.

This took the channel's rating sky high, with many saying that the show's charm remains even after all these years.

Many people can be seen glued to their screens to watch Ramayan, and it was found out that one of them was Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in the show.

In a video that is now going viral, 83-year-old Arvind can be witnessed gazing at the TV screen intently as he watches his own Sita haran scene.

For the uninitiated, this is the scene where Sita gets kidnapped by Raavan after she oversteps Laxman rekha.

Arvind keeps looking at the screen and back at people in the room, until his character actually kidnaps Sita.

To which he responds by folding his hands, as if to apologise for what he did.

So touching.. 84 year old veteran Arvind Trivedi ji watching his role as Ravana in #Ramayana which is being Re-telecasted after 30 years in @DDNational, seeks forgiveness from others in the room. pic.twitter.com/OqNUrim5xn — श्रीMurali🇮🇳 (@mayamadhava) April 14, 2020

Ravana’s role played by Mr. Arvind trivedi. Now he is 84 years old and watching himself pic.twitter.com/2CHAg7Ln02 — Nidhi Singh (@NidhiSingh2302) April 12, 2020

Doesn't get purer than this.