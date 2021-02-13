The life of a movie star can be rather fickle - one second it's accolades and glory, the next it's a 1-star slammer from Roger Ebert. Some stars have truly had it both ways, with massive blockbuster hits balanced out against flops that bombed harder than C4. Check it out.

1. Keanu Reeves Biggest Hit - The Matrix Biggest flop - 47 Ronin

Keanu's stint as Neo made him The One for us, and more recently, the John Wick series of movies has kept us thoroughly entertained.

But in between, films like 47 Ronin with a rating of 16% have kind of ruined the magic streak.

2. Robert Downey Jr. Biggest hit - The Iron Man and Avengers films Biggest flop - Dolittle

While the Marvel films cemented Downey as an action star with matching levels of quick wit and charisma, Dolittle did the opposite. It was a box-office bomb, losing Universal over $100 million and getting negative reviews over its humor and story

3. Ben Affleck Biggest hit - Gone Girl Biggest flop - Gigli

Ben Affleck actually won a Best Writing Oscar with Good Will Hunting in 1998, and more recently starred in critically acclaimed films like Gone Girl, as well as blockbusters such as the DC films.

But many of the DC films got terrible reviews, and a romantic comedy called Gigli where he starred opposite Jennifer Lopez got 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed just over $6 million on a budget of $54 million. Ouch.

4. Charlize Theron Biggest hit - Monster Biggest flop - Aeon Flux



She's one of the highest paid actresses in the world, winning critical and box office acclaim for films like Mad Max and Monster.

But for all the highs, there have been also been lows, such as Aeon Flux, which got a 9% rating and lost a whole lot of money.

5. Chris Evans Biggest hit - The Captain America and Marvel movies Biggest flop - Before We Go

Captain America: The Winter Soldier grossed over $260 million at the domestic box office.

In 2014, Evans decided to direct and star in a film called Before We Go, which got a 27% Rotten Tomatoes rating and grossed only $37,151. That had to sting.

6. Halle Berry Biggest hit - Monster's Ball Biggest flop - Catwoman

In 2002, Halle Berry won the Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her superlative performance in the film Monster’s Ball.

2004's Catwoman achieved the opposite of that, with an abysmal rating of 9% on Rotten Tomatoes.

7. Dwayne Johnson Biggest hit - Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Biggest flop - Tooth Fairy



After his days in the wrestling ring, Johnson made a name for himself as a proficient action and comedy star, with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossing massive amounts at the box office.

However, films like 2010's Tooth Fairy with a rating of 17%, and the Hercules film have been total bombs.

8. John Travolta Biggest hit - Pulp Fiction Biggest flop - Battlefield Earth

Travolta is a legend, with films like Grease and Pulp Fiction under his belt.

But the 2000 film Battlefield Earth was rated 3% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film couldn't even recover its $73 million budget, with a box off gross of just $21.5 million.

The bigger they are, the harder they fall.