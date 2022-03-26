For the longest time now, Bollywood is casting characters with wide age gaps. While sometimes it may be the requirement of the story, but most other times, it's just a sexist ideology that Bollywood needs to get done with.

Case in point: Akshay Kumar is the most obvious example of this situation, but there are many other actors too.

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan has done movies like Dabangg, Radhe, and Sultan, among others. But all the movie leads had a huge age gap. Like during Sultan Anushka was 28 and Salman was 50.

2. Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has done films like Golmaal, Himmatwala, and Shivaay. In the movie De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh played each other's love interests. The co-stars have an age gap of 21 years.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

While we love to watch SRK on our screens, but the inappropriate age gap in his films is hard to pass. SRK's latest movie Pathan seems to have a similar problem, as we have Deepika and SRK in the main lead with almost 20 years of age gap.

4. Farhan Akhtar

No doubt Farhan Akhtar has given some meaningful cinema to watch including, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Karthik Calling Karthik, and Toofan. But we can't ignore the 18 years of an inappropriate age difference between Mrunal and Farhan in Toofan.



5. Saif Ali Khan

Saif has been in the industry for a decade now. The actor was seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in Bhoot Police. It's glaring to see Saif, 51, and Jacqueline, 36, romantically paired together in the film as they have an age gap of 15 years.

6. Aamir Khan

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, was seen alongside Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindustan. He will now be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chadha and the two have an age gap of almost 15 years.

7. Rajinikanth

Not just Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a decade now. But it's just hard to ignore that in the movie Robot, Aishwarya was 37 and Rajinikanth was 57, and both played each other's love interest.

8. John Abraham

John Abraham is known to give some good action flicks in Bollywood. But one cannot ignore the inappropriate age gap in his films. Like in Dishoom, John and Jacqueline were paired together, and they have an age gap of almost 13 years.

It's high time Bollywood gives us an explanation for this!



