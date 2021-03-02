Actors get paid in millions and more often than not are not in touch with our reality. That said, not every one of them was born with a silver spoon in their mouths. A lot of them actually had 9-5 day jobs before making it big in the industry.

1. Taapsee Pannu

The actor, who is also a graduate in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology in New Delhi, used to work as a Software Engineer before getting into a reality show on Channel V, which in turn led to a glorious acting career.

2. Sayani Gupta

After finishing college, Gupta took a marketing and sales job at an infrastructure research firm Indian Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd in New Delhi. But when theatre came calling, she quit the job and went for a degree at The Film and Television Institute of India. After graduation, she made her debut in the critically acclaimed Margarita with a Straw.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann's ascend into being a Bollywood A-lister is probably one of the more documented journeys of an actor. He started his career off-screen as a popular radio jockey, before joining MTV Roadies, becoming a VJ, and then shifting his focus to films.

4. John Abraham

Before he started modeling, which eventually led to an acting career, John Abraham held an MBA and worked as a media planner for Enterprises-Nexus.

5. Johhny Depp

Before starting as an actor, Depp was a telemarketer. Yup, he was one of those people with those annoying phone calls. He hated so much that he only ever made one sale and he went on to convince the customer not to go through with it.

6. Hugh Jackman

Before he was impaling people on screen, Jackman was a Physical Education teacher in Australia. I guess that makes sense. But you gotta pity the poor bastards that had to jump around because the freaking Wolverine said so.

7. Jon Hamm

The Mad Men star started off as a teacher and even though he didn't stick to the job for a long time, be of his students was Ellie Kemper. Kemper and Hamm later starred together in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

8. Channing Tatum

During this teenage years, Tatum used to do some stripping to earn a bit of money for himself. Thankfully it all worked out when he played the role of a stripper in Magic Mike.

9. Matt LeBlanc

Before getting his big break on FRIENDS, LeBlanc was a carpenter in Massachusetts. He moved to New York at the age of 17 and had $11 in his pockets before he landed the role of Joey. By the end of the series, he was making $1 million per episode.

10. Kiara Advani

Before becoming a Bollywood actor, Advani used to work at a pre-school, where she sang nursery rhymes, made the kids learn alphabets, and even changed diapers!

There you go. So what if your day job sucks, one day, if you work hard enough and are lucky enough, you might just get to make it big.