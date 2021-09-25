Not everything in life is nice, even if you are an actor in a big budget Tv or movie and have millions at your disposal. Because no matter what you do, there's always that one annoying co-worker you have to deal with.

1. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson

Despite what you saw on screen, Dornan and Johnson weren't very fond of each other. The films required some serious reshoots due to the lack of chemistry between the pair.

2. Kangana Ranaut & Swara Bhasker

Everything was fine between the co-stars until Kangana had to reschedule her shoots to accommodate Swara Bhasker's. According to reports, during the shooting of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the actresses only spoke to each other when it was absolutely necessary after the incident.

3. Abhishek Bachchan & Rani Mukherjee

According to reports, the two had a fallout during Laaga Chunri Mein Daag's shooting in Banaras due to Abhishek being close to Aishwarya Rai, who he would eventually get married to.

4. Kangana Ranaut & Adhyayan Suman

The duo became a couple during Raaz 2. However, Adhyayan has gone on to say that this was a toxic relationship, where he was mentally and physically abused. Kangana has, however always denied these accusations.

5. Aamir Khan & Juhi Chawla

The duo has made a lot of films with each other. That said, Aamir has revealed that during the shoot of Ishq, they had fought over a small issue after which he decided to never speak to her again. If she would come, sit next to him, he would move 50 ft away.

6. Shia LaBeouf & Tom Hardy

During the shooting of Lawless, the co-stars reportedly threw hands while the cameras weren’t rolling. Hardy even admitted that LaBeouf got drunk and knocked him out cold!

7. Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

Despite being best friends on Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall fell apart when Cattrall discovered the former was making twice what other cast members were. SJP was also not happy about the fact that Cattrall's character Samantha was becoming the show's favourite.

8. Will Smith & Janet Hubert

This beef seems to have been sorted now but it did take a few decades to get here. Hubert called Smith an a**hole because she believed he was behind her getting fired. Will Smith, meanwhile claimed that Hubert wanted the show to be about Aunt Viv.

9. Blake Lively & Leighton Meester

The two played best friends for six seasons on Gossip Girl, but reports suggest they still don't talk to each other. Why? We will probably never know.

10. Bill Murray & Lucy Liu

Murray apparently told Liu, and not in a very generous way, that she couldn't act, following which there were some reports of Liu attacking him. Murray was replaced in the next movie.

11. Jerome Flynn and Lena Headey

Have you realised how Bronn and Cersei never actually meet on the show? Well, it turns out the actors used to date and then fell out. and fell out bad. Apparently, the two couldn't stand being in the same room.

There's always that one a**hole in the office you just can't stand, can you? Oh, and if you don't know one, that's because it's you.