I am sure all you potter heads out there remember the Patil twins in the series. The first time they were properly introduced in the film series was in Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire. Specifically during the Yule Ball part, as Harry's and Ron's dates to the dance.

Well, Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil actually uploaded a video back in 2019 on her Youtube channel answering questions about her experience of auditioning and being cast as one of the twins. The video circulated quite a lot back then.

After the Harry Potter series, the Manchester resider went on to become a model and a beauty, makeup and style YouTuber post the film series. She also posts stunning photos on her IG, is married now and pregnant with her first baby.

Now, the interesting thing is that two different people played the role of Parvati Patil. For the film Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (and the ones that came after it), the role was played by Shefali Chowdhury. Who just like Afshan Azad, is of Bangladeshi descent. While for the film Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban, the role was played by Sitara Shah.

Shefali Chowdhury went on to act in films such as I Am The Doorway (2015), Heist: Jane (2015), and Odilo Fabian (2019). And, Sitara Shah moved away from acting as a profession post her role as Parvati Patil.

Harry potter fans, did you guys know all this?