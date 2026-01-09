In the ever-expanding multiverse of Hollywood, the line between Marvel and DC is often thinner than a superhero’s spandex suit. For decades, being cast as a comic book icon was considered a once-in-a-lifetime career peak. If you played Batman, you were Batman for life. If you played Superman, that was your legacy.

However, as the superhero genre became the dominant force at the global box office, a fascinating phenomenon emerged: the Superhero Recyclers. Whether it was seeking redemption after a box-office flop or simply having the perfect “heroic look,” several A-list actors have successfully jumped between franchises, universes, and secret identities.

In this deep dive, we explore the elite club of actors who played superheroes more than once, proving that in Hollywood, you really can live twice.

1. Ryan Reynolds: From Green Lantern to the Merc with a Mouth1

If there is a patron saint of superhero second chances, it is undoubtedly Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds’ journey through the comic book world is a legendary tale of persistence, humor, and eventual global domination.

The Stumbles: Hannibal King and Green Lantern

Long before he was breaking the fourth wall, Reynolds played Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity (2004).2 While the movie was panned, Reynolds’ quippy performance was a clear prototype for what was to come.

Then came the infamous 2011 Green Lantern.3 Playing Hal Jordan, Reynolds entered the DC Universe with high hopes, but the film’s heavy CGI and weak script made it a punchline. Reynolds himself has spent the last decade mocking the film, most notably in the post-credits scenes of his own movies.

The Redemption: Deadpool

In 2009, he played a version of Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine that famously—and bafflingly—had his mouth sewn shut.4 Refusing to let the character die, Reynolds spent years lobbying for a faithful adaptation. The result was 2016’s Deadpool, a massive R-rated success that redefined the genre.5 He has since played the character in three films, most recently in the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

2. Chris Evans: The Man of Two Marvel Families

Before he was the moral compass of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Chris Evans was a “hot-shot” in every sense of the word.

The Human Torch

In 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer, Evans played Johnny Storm, the Human Torch.6 His performance was widely cited as the highlight of those films, capturing the arrogant, thrill-seeking energy of the character perfectly.

Captain America

Despite his success as Johnny Storm, Evans was initially hesitant to take on the role of Steve Rogers.7 He feared the multi-picture contract would be too restrictive. Thankfully for fans, he accepted, becoming the heart of the MCU as Captain America. Over the course of nearly a decade and eleven appearances, Evans transformed from a “fire guy” into the ultimate symbol of cinematic heroism.8

3. Ben Affleck: The Hero of Two Cities

Ben Affleck is one of the few actors to lead major franchises for both Marvel and DC, though neither journey was without its hurdles.

Daredevil

In 2003, Affleck starred as the Man Without Fear, Matt Murdock, in Daredevil.9 While the Director’s Cut of the film is often praised, the theatrical release was met with mixed reviews. For years, it seemed Affleck was finished with the “cape and cowl” lifestyle.10

Batman

In 2016, Affleck shocked the world by stepping into the shadows as Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.11 “Batfleck” became a fan favorite for his gritty, weary portrayal of an older Batman.12 He reprised the role in Suicide Squad, both versions of Justice League, and most recently in The Flash (2023).13

4. Josh Brolin: The Ultimate Marvel Double-Dipper

While most actors switch between DC and Marvel, Josh Brolin decided to dominate two different corners of the Marvel universe simultaneously.14

Thanos

Brolin provided the voice and motion capture for Thanos, the “Mad Titan,” across the Infinity Saga.15 His performance in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is widely considered one of the greatest villainous turns in film history, giving depth and pathos to a genocidal purple alien.

Cable

While still under contract as Thanos, Brolin took on the role of the time-traveling mutant Cable in Deadpool 2 (2018).16 The irony of playing two major Marvel characters at once wasn’t lost on the production—Deadpool even cracks a joke calling him “Thanos” during a fight.

5. Christian Bale: From Dark Knight to God Butcher17

Christian Bale is known for his extreme commitment to his roles, and his foray into the superhero world is no different.18

Batman

Bale’s portrayal of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012) changed the genre forever.19 His grounded, “realistic” take on Bruce Wayne remains the gold standard for many fans, proving that superhero movies could be prestige dramas.20

Gorr the God Butcher

After a decade away from capes, Bale returned to the genre—this time as the antagonist. In Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), he played Gorr the God Butcher.21 Though he was the villain, Gorr’s tragic backstory and Bale’s haunting performance gave him the aura of a dark, fallen hero.

6. Michael Keaton: The Birdman Returns

Michael Keaton’s relationship with the superhero genre is meta-narrative at its finest.

Batman (1989)

Keaton was the original “controversial” casting. Fans in 1989 weren’t sure the star of Beetlejuice could be Batman. He proved them wrong, defining the character for a generation.

The Vulture and the Multiverse

After poking fun at his legacy in Birdman, Keaton officially returned to Marvel as Adrian Toomes (The Vulture) in Spider-Man: Homecoming.22 He then completed the circle by returning to the DC multiverse to play his original Batman once again in The Flash (2023).

7. Brandon Routh: The Superman Who Became an Atom23

Brandon Routh had the unenviable task of following Christopher Reeve’s footsteps in 2006’s Superman Returns.24 While the movie wasn’t the franchise-starter many hoped for, Routh’s career in the DC universe was far from over.25

He moved to the small screen to play Ray Palmer (The Atom) in Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.26 In a beautiful moment for fans, he actually got to play a version of “Kingdom Come” Superman again during the Crisis on Infinite Earths TV crossover event.

8. Halle Berry: Storm and Catwoman27

Halle Berry made history as one of the first women to lead multiple superhero franchises, though the results varied wildly.

Storm: Berry played the weather-controlling mutant in four X-Men films, becoming a staple of the early 2000s superhero boom. 28

Berry played the weather-controlling mutant in four X-Men films, becoming a staple of the early 2000s superhero boom. Catwoman: In 2004, she took a swing at a solo DC film with Catwoman.29 The movie was a critical disaster, but Berry famously accepted her Razzie Award in person, showing a sense of humor that fans still respect today.

Honoring the “Multi-Role” Supporting Cast

It’s not just the leads who get to double-dip. Several character actors have made a career out of populating these worlds:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: He was the titular hero in Kick-Ass before moving to the MCU as Quicksilver (Avengers: Age of Ultron). 30 He is set to return to the Marvel world as Kraven the Hunter .

He was the titular hero in Kick-Ass before moving to the MCU as (Avengers: Age of Ultron). He is set to return to the Marvel world as . Michael B. Jordan: He played Johnny Storm in the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four before delivering a legendary performance as Killmonger in Black Panther. 31

He played in the ill-fated 2015 Fantastic Four before delivering a legendary performance as in Black Panther. Oscar Isaac: He played the villain Apocalypse in the X-Men franchise before taking the lead as Moon Knight for Marvel Studios on Disney+.32

Why Do Actors Keep Coming Back?

You might wonder why an actor would risk their reputation on a second superhero role, especially if the first one failed. The answer lies in the evolution of the genre.

In the early 2000s, these roles were often seen as “cheesy” or career-limiting. Today, the MCU and DCU are the new Hollywood “A-List.” These roles offer job security, massive global exposure, and, increasingly, the opportunity to do genuine dramatic work within a fantastical setting.

Furthermore, the Multiverse has made it easier than ever. When an actor like Michael Keaton or Andrew Garfield returns, it’s not a reboot; it’s a celebration of cinematic history.

Summary Table: Top Actors with Multiple Superhero Roles

Actor Role 1 Role 2 Universe Switch? Ryan Reynolds Green Lantern (DC) Deadpool (Marvel) Yes Chris Evans Human Torch (Marvel) Captain America (Marvel) No Ben Affleck Daredevil (Marvel) Batman (DC) Yes Josh Brolin Thanos (Marvel) Cable (Marvel) No Michael Keaton Batman (DC) Vulture (Marvel) Yes Halle Berry Storm (Marvel) Catwoman (DC) Yes Christian Bale Batman (DC) Gorr (Marvel) Yes Brandon Routh Superman (DC) The Atom (DC) No

The Future of Superhero Recasting

As we move further into the 2020s, we are seeing more “crossovers” than ever before. With Robert Downey Jr. recently announced to return to the MCU—not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom—the precedent for actors playing multiple major roles is being shattered.

Whether it’s a hero seeking a second chance or a legend returning for a victory lap, the trend of actors playing multiple superheroes shows no signs of slowing down. As long as there are stories to tell and universes to save, these actors will keep answering the call—no matter what color the suit is.