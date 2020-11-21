We know them for some of the iconic roles they've played on screen as actors but, despite the huge success and recognition they've received, they've publicly expressed regret for playing a certain character or being part of a certain film/series.
1. Penn Bagley as Joe in ‘You’
Joe Goldberg the main character of You was not really a good man and despite being aware of that most of us developed a crush on him and this is something Penn isn’t thrilled about. In fact, in the second season of the show Penn started to hate his character even more. In an interview on The Today Show, Bagley stated:
He's always saying, ‘If only I could show you who I really am. Up until that point, he's never been able to do that…Then he gets it, and he's a total dick about it. That was when I was like, ‘Joe, I've never liked you less! I've never liked you less.’
2. Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'
He's the most ridiculous person...the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy...Plus, he's a 108 year-old virgin so he's obviously got some issues there.
3. Jim Carrey as Colonel Stars & Stripes in 'Kick-Ass 2'
I did Kick-Ass a month before Sandy Hook and now in all good conscience I cannot support that level of violence.
4. Shia LaBeouf as Mutt in 'Indiana Jones'
I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished. You get to monkey-swinging and things like that and you can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven [Spielberg]. But the actor's job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn't do it. So that's my fault. Simple.
5. Sally Field as Aunt May in 'The Amazing Spider-Man'
It’s really hard to find a three-dimensional character in it, and you work it as much as you can, but you can’t put ten pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag.
6. Zac Efron as Troy in 'High School Musical'
I step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s ass sometimes. He’s done some kind of cool things with some cool people—he did that one thing that was funny—but, I mean, he’s still just that f*cking kid from High School Musical.
7. George Clooney as Batman in 'Batman & Robin'
As epic as his role might be, George Clooney has repeatedly apologized for his role in Batman publicly. He actually thought he destroyed the franchise.
Let me just say that I’d actually thought I’d destroyed the franchise until somebody else brought it back years later and changed it. I thought at the time that this was going to be a very good career move. It wasn’t.
8. Daniel Craig as 007 in 'James Bond'
Now? I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on.
9. Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in 'Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince'
I hate it...my acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn't come across. My best film is the fifth one [Order of the Phoenix] because I can see a progression.
10. Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'
I wish I’d turned down Star Wars.
11. Ben Affleck as Daredevil in 'Daredevil'
Part of it was I wanted for once to get one of these superhero movies and do it right–to do a good version. I hate Daredevil so much.
12. Macaulay Culkin as Kevin in 'Home Alone'
I'm remembering that day on set, like, how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch. I can't watch it the same way other people can.
13. Saif Ali Khan as Ashok in 'Humshakals'
The film didn't have a script as such, it was all there in Sajid's mind. I did whatever he asked me to. I did the film thinking that it will help me expand my market, but obviously that wasn't a clever idea.
14. Ranbir Kapoor as Roy in 'Roy'
Roy was a wrong choice but I decided to work in it because no one was ready to work for my friend. However, now I have realized that friendship and professionalism need to be dealt with separately.
15. Emraan Hashmi as Raju P. Malhotra in 'Good Boy Bad Boy'
Good Boy Bad Boy toh aisi movie thi ki kitchen hamesha ke liye band ho jaaye.
16. Shahid Kapoor as Jagjinder Joginder in 'Shaandaar'
I think it was trying to be an international film and we didn’t have the kind of expertise to do that kind of computer graphics
17. Katrina Kaif as Rina Kaif in 'Boom'
I was unaware of the fact that the movie won’t cater to Indian masses as she lived in the UK and it is very common to wear skinny clothes there.
18. Kangana Ranaut as Maya in 'Ungli'.
The film was commercial and a critical flop of my career.
Who would have known.