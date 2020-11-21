We know them for some of the iconic roles they've played on screen as actors but, despite the huge success and recognition they've received, they've publicly expressed regret for playing a certain character or being part of a certain film/series.

1. Penn Bagley as Joe in ‘You’

Joe Goldberg the main character of You was not really a good man and despite being aware of that most of us developed a crush on him and this is something Penn isn’t thrilled about. In fact, in the second season of the show Penn started to hate his character even more. In an interview on The Today Show, Bagley stated:

He's always saying, ‘If only I could show you who I really am. Up until that point, he's never been able to do that…Then he gets it, and he's a total dick about it. That was when I was like, ‘Joe, I've never liked you less! I've never liked you less.’

2. Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in 'Twilight'

As much as we fell in love with Edward Cullen, surprisingly, Robert Pattinson thinks differently of the movie and his character. There are dozens of interviews where he talks about the movie and makes fun of it. This is a quote from one of his interviews:

He's the most ridiculous person...the more I read the script, the more I hated this guy...Plus, he's a 108 year-old virgin so he's obviously got some issues there.

3. Jim Carrey as Colonel Stars & Stripes in 'Kick-Ass 2'

Kiss-Ass 2, a thriller that released in 2013. But, less than a year later following the Carry was part of, a thriller that released in 2013. But, less than a year later following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting , he tweeted

I did Kick-Ass a month before Sandy Hook and now in all good conscience I cannot support that level of violence.

4. Shia LaBeouf as Mutt in 'Indiana Jones'

Indiana Jones but, later he admitted that he wasn't satisfied with his performance in the film. In an LaBeouf played the character of Mutt in the 2008 film,but, later he admitted that he wasn't satisfied with his performance in the film. In an interview with LA Times he said:

I feel like I dropped the ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished. You get to monkey-swinging and things like that and you can blame it on the writer and you can blame it on Steven [Spielberg]. But the actor's job is to make it come alive and make it work, and I couldn't do it. So that's my fault. Simple.

5. Sally Field as Aunt May in 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

Despite the success of the film, Field stated that she wasn't a fan of the role she played and the Spiderman sequel. In an interview with Howard Stern she said

It’s really hard to find a three-dimensional character in it, and you work it as much as you can, but you can’t put ten pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag.

6. Zac Efron as Troy in 'High School Musical'

The High School Musical. We may have no complaints with Troy Bolton, but Zac Efron certainly does. This is what he had to say about his character from the film

I step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s ass sometimes. He’s done some kind of cool things with some cool people—he did that one thing that was funny—but, I mean, he’s still just that f*cking kid from High School Musical.

7. George Clooney as Batman in 'Batman & Robin'

As epic as his role might be, George Clooney has repeatedly apologized for his role in Batman publicly. He actually thought he destroyed the franchise.

Let me just say that I’d actually thought I’d destroyed the franchise until somebody else brought it back years later and changed it. I thought at the time that this was going to be a very good career move. It wasn’t.

8. Daniel Craig as 007 in 'James Bond'

While we still haven't had enough of the James Bond franchise, Daniel Craig has had enough of the Bond series. When asked if he could imagine doing another Bond movie in 2015, this is what Craig told Time Out:

Now? I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on.

9. Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in 'Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince'

In an interview with Playboy Radcliffe admitted that he doesn't like watching the 2009 film because he wasn't really good in it. He said:

I hate it...my acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn't come across. My best film is the fifth one [Order of the Phoenix] because I can see a progression.

10. Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'

The film went on to become a cult and Princess Leia was a huge hit too but, unfortunately Fisher regretted her role as Princess Leia. In an interview with Today Fisher said

I wish I’d turned down Star Wars.

11. Ben Affleck as Daredevil in 'Daredevil'

Daredevil was bad. He Ben Affleck admits that his acting in the 2003 superhero filmwas bad. He stated that he wasn't able to develop the character enough in the film. He further added:

Part of it was I wanted for once to get one of these superhero movies and do it right–to do a good version. I hate Daredevil so much.

12. Macaulay Culkin as Kevin in 'Home Alone'

Home Alone holds a special place in all our hearts but, the same can't be said for Macaulay Culkin who played the role of Kevin McCallister in the film. In an interview with Ellen Degeneres he admitted that he didn't enjoy the film. He holds a special place in all our hearts but, the same can't be said for Macaulay Culkin who played the role of Kevin McCallister in the film. In an interview with Ellen Degeneres he admitted that he didn't enjoy the film. He said

I'm remembering that day on set, like, how I was hiding my Pepsi behind the couch. I can't watch it the same way other people can.

13. Saif Ali Khan as Ashok in 'Humshakals'

Saif is one of the finest actors in Bollywood but even he made a few questionable choices in his career when it came to acting in movies. In an interview he openly confessed about how he regretted working with Sajid Khan and the fact that he had miserably failed to impress the audience and the critics. He said:

The film didn't have a script as such, it was all there in Sajid's mind. I did whatever he asked me to. I did the film thinking that it will help me expand my market, but obviously that wasn't a clever idea.

14. Ranbir Kapoor as Roy in 'Roy'

Rockstar and Barfi but, he has also had some flops along the way. He openly admitted that he didn't like his role in the film Roy. He Ranbir Kapoor gained fan following with his amazing performances in movies likeandbut, he has also had some flops along the way. He openly admitted that he didn't like his role in the film Roy. He said

Roy was a wrong choice but I decided to work in it because no one was ready to work for my friend. However, now I have realized that friendship and professionalism need to be dealt with separately.

15. Emraan Hashmi as Raju P. Malhotra in 'Good Boy Bad Boy'

‘Good Boy Bad Boy.’ He said, and I Emraan Hashmi has been vocal about his opinions at many occasions. He admitted that he has done a lot of movies just to earn money. He also said he isn't very proud of doing the movieHe said, and I quote

Good Boy Bad Boy toh aisi movie thi ki kitchen hamesha ke liye band ho jaaye.

16. Shahid Kapoor as Jagjinder Joginder in 'Shaandaar'

Versatile actor Shahid stated that he wishes he hadn't done Shaandaar, Chup Chup Ke and Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi. Talking about the same, he said

I think it was trying to be an international film and we didn’t have the kind of expertise to do that kind of computer graphics

17. Katrina Kaif as Rina Kaif in 'Boom'

'Boom'. She The one film that this A-lister regrets being part of is. She said

I was unaware of the fact that the movie won’t cater to Indian masses as she lived in the UK and it is very common to wear skinny clothes there.

18. Kangana Ranaut as Maya in 'Ungli'.

Queen, she has also played underwhelming roles in some films and she has admitted that openly. In an interview with Rajat Sharma she While Kangana has been part of huge hits like, she has also played underwhelming roles in some films and she has admitted that openly. In an interview with Rajat Sharma she said

The film was commercial and a critical flop of my career.

Who would have known.