In the glittering universe of Bollywood, where “stardom” is measured in hundred-crore clubs and fan hysteria, the trajectory of a career often hinges on a single decision. For every iconic character like Raj Malhotra or Munna Bhai, there is a fascinating “what-if” story—a superstar who read the script, looked at the dates, and said, “No.”

Sometimes these rejections come from scheduling conflicts, sometimes from a lack of faith in the script, and occasionally from a simple personality clash. Regardless of the reason, these choices have reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema.

Here is a deep dive into the actors who rejected Bollywood blockbuster movies, the stories behind their decisions, and how those “misses” turned into legendary milestones for someone else.

1. Shah Rukh Khan: The King of “Missed” Masterpieces

It is ironic that the “King of Bollywood” has arguably the most famous list of rejected blockbusters. While SRK has a filmography that defines an era, he could have owned almost every major cult classic of the 2000s.

3 Idiots (2009): Director Rajkumar Hirani’s first choice for the role of Rancho was Shah Rukh Khan. Due to a recurring neck injury and scheduling issues with other projects, SRK had to pass. The role went to Aamir Khan , and the film became the highest-grossing Indian film of its time. SRK later jokingly referred to himself as the “fourth idiot” for missing out.

Director Rajkumar Hirani’s first choice for the role of Rancho was Shah Rukh Khan. Due to a recurring neck injury and scheduling issues with other projects, SRK had to pass. The role went to , and the film became the highest-grossing Indian film of its time. SRK later jokingly referred to himself as the “fourth idiot” for missing out. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003): This is one of the most famous casting swaps in history. SRK was set to play Munna, and Sanjay Dutt was actually cast as the doctor (Zaheer). However, SRK’s back surgery forced him to exit. Hirani reshuffled the cast, and Sanjay Dutt’s career was resurrected overnight.

This is one of the most famous casting swaps in history. SRK was set to play Munna, and was actually cast as the doctor (Zaheer). However, SRK’s back surgery forced him to exit. Hirani reshuffled the cast, and Sanjay Dutt’s career was resurrected overnight. Lagaan (2001): Ashutosh Gowariker approached SRK first for the role of Bhuvan. SRK wasn’t convinced by the script’s focus on a cricket match in rural India. Aamir Khan took it, and the film went all the way to the Oscars.

2. Salman Khan: Passing on the “Raj” Legacy

Salman Khan is known for following his heart rather than a calculated strategy. This has led him to reject roles that eventually cemented the superstardom of his rivals.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): It’s hard to imagine anyone but SRK as Raj Malhotra, but the role was famously offered to Salman Khan (and even Saif Ali Khan) first. Salman didn’t feel the “romantic hero” vibe suited him at the time. His rejection paved the way for the longest-running film in Indian history.

It’s hard to imagine anyone but SRK as Raj Malhotra, but the role was famously offered to Salman Khan (and even Saif Ali Khan) first. Salman didn’t feel the “romantic hero” vibe suited him at the time. His rejection paved the way for the longest-running film in Indian history. Chak De! India (2007): Salman was the original choice to play Coach Kabir Khan. He reportedly had creative differences with the climax—he wanted it to be more of a “Salman Khan film” with a different ending. When he walked away, SRK stepped in to deliver one of the most nuanced performances of his career.

Salman was the original choice to play Coach Kabir Khan. He reportedly had creative differences with the climax—he wanted it to be more of a “Salman Khan film” with a different ending. When he walked away, SRK stepped in to deliver one of the most nuanced performances of his career. Baazigar (1993): Salman was offered the lead, but his father, Salim Khan, suggested the character was too negative and needed a “mother angle” to justify the killings. The directors, Abbas-Mustan, initially refused (though they added the mother subplot later). SRK took the risk, and the “anti-hero” era began.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Queen of “No”

Kareena has famously stated in interviews that she doesn’t regret turning down films, even if they become massive hits. Her list of rejections is essentially a list of Career-Defining Roles for other actresses.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003): Kareena was the first choice for Naina. However, she reportedly asked for the same fee as SRK, leading to a falling out with Karan Johar. Preity Zinta took the role and won the Filmfare Best Actress award.

Kareena was the first choice for Naina. However, she reportedly asked for the same fee as SRK, leading to a falling out with Karan Johar. took the role and won the Filmfare Best Actress award. Queen (2014): Before Kangana Ranaut became the “Queen” of Bollywood, the script was offered to Kareena. She felt she didn’t suit the role of a girl from a middle-class Delhi family. The film became a cultural phenomenon and a National Award winner.

Before Kangana Ranaut became the “Queen” of Bollywood, the script was offered to Kareena. She felt she didn’t suit the role of a girl from a middle-class Delhi family. The film became a cultural phenomenon and a National Award winner. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013): Kareena actually signed the film and shot for a few days before walking out. She reportedly preferred to do a more commercial project (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein). Deepika Padukone stepped in, met Ranveer Singh, and the rest is history—both cinematic and personal.

4. Hrithik Roshan: The Baahubali That Could Have Been

Hrithik is known for being extremely selective, often taking 2–3 years between films. This perfectionism has led him to turn down projects that redefined Indian cinema’s global footprint.

Baahubali (2015): SS Rajamouli reportedly offered the lead role to Hrithik Roshan before approaching Prabhas. Hrithik was busy with Mohenjo Daro at the time. While Mohenjo Daro struggled, Baahubali changed the face of Indian cinema forever.

SS Rajamouli reportedly offered the lead role to Hrithik Roshan before approaching Prabhas. Hrithik was busy with Mohenjo Daro at the time. While Mohenjo Daro struggled, Baahubali changed the face of Indian cinema forever. Dil Chahta Hai (2001): Farhan Akhtar wanted Hrithik to play the role of Sid (eventually played by Akshaye Khanna). Hrithik, fresh off the mania of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, was hesitant about the ensemble cast and the experimental nature of the film.

Farhan Akhtar wanted Hrithik to play the role of Sid (eventually played by Akshaye Khanna). Hrithik, fresh off the mania of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, was hesitant about the ensemble cast and the experimental nature of the film. Swades (2004): Ashutosh Gowariker wanted to reunite with his Jodhaa Akbar (later) hero for this soul-stirring drama. Hrithik couldn’t connect with the vision at the time, and the role went to SRK, resulting in one of the most respected films in Hindi cinema.

5. Global “No’s”: Bollywood Stars Who Rejected Hollywood

It’s not just domestic blockbusters; Indian stars have also said “no” to some of the biggest global franchises in history.

Irrfan Khan: The late legend turned down Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar because he was already committed to The Lunchbox and D-Day. He also reportedly turned down a role in a Steven Spielberg project because he felt the character didn’t have enough “substance.”

The late legend turned down because he was already committed to The Lunchbox and D-Day. He also reportedly turned down a role in a Steven Spielberg project because he felt the character didn’t have enough “substance.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She famously turned down the role of Briseis in Troy (opposite Brad Pitt) because she was uncomfortable with the intimate scenes required. She also rejected Will Smith’s Hitch due to scheduling conflicts.

She famously turned down the role of Briseis in (opposite Brad Pitt) because she was uncomfortable with the intimate scenes required. She also rejected Will Smith’s Hitch due to scheduling conflicts. Deepika Padukone: She was offered a role in Furious 7, but she turned it down to complete her commitments for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Why These Decisions Happen: The “Behind the Scenes” Reality

When we read these lists, it’s easy to think, “How could they be so short-sighted?” But the reality of Bollywood casting is a complex web of:

Factor Description Date Clashes Bollywood stars often sign 3-4 films at once. If a blockbuster’s schedule shifts, they are legally bound to their current project. Pay Disparity As seen with Kareena Kapoor and Kal Ho Naa Ho, many actresses have walked away to stand their ground on equal pay. Creative Instinct Aamir Khan rejected Darr because he wanted the hero and villain to have a face-off, which Yash Chopra didn’t want. Physical Health Injuries (like SRK’s spine surgery) have changed more casting decisions than script issues ever have.

The Legacy of the “Rejected” Role

In many ways, these rejections are a gift to the audience. Would The Matrix have been the same without Keanu Reeves? Would Munna Bhai have been as endearing without Sanjay Dutt’s “Jadoo Ki Jhappi”?

The beauty of cinema lies in the fact that once a film is released, the actor and the character become one. We can no longer imagine anyone else in that skin. While Matt Damon might miss his $250 million and Salman might wonder about DDLJ, their “no” allowed other stars to find their light and gave us the iconic performances we cherish today.