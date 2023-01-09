Working with parents on a professional level is a blessing for many of us out there. You learn, grow, and create magic together, irrespective of which field you are in. Of course, there is a default pressure that comes into play when you collaborate with your parents…pressure to perform well.

In cinema, we have witnessed many actors (both in Bollywood and Hollywood) who got the opportunity to work with their star parents. While some actors became successful, a few of them couldn’t. Let’s take a quick lookback to it.

Here are 12 actors who shared screen space with their parents in films:

1. Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has shared screen space with his dad, megastar Amitabh Bachchan in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Paa, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and a few others. Be it chor-police, baap-beta, or beta-baap, the Bachchans truly ace their on-screen chemistry every time. Give them more movies, please.

A still from Bunty Aur Babli

2. Ranbir Kapoor with Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor worked with both his parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in Besharam. Like Junior B and Big B, the Kapoors also entertained us with their cat-and-mouse chase game of chor-police in the 2013 film. Someone cast Ranbir as Neetu Kapoor's on-screen son this time. Rishi Kapoor will be dearly missed.

A still from Besharam

3. Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt acted with her mom, actress Soni Razdan for the first time ever in Meghna Gulzar’s 2018 film, Raazi. Alia’s screen space with Soni as her on-screen daughter was well-appreciated by the audience and the song, Dilbaro, was the highlight of their chemistry.

A still from Raazi

4. Jaden Smith with Will Smith

Jaden Smith made his acting debut alongside his father, renowned actor Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness. The on-screen chemistry of this real-life son and dad-duo in the 2006 film received praise all over the world. Later, Jaden shared screen space with Will Smith in After Earth.

A still from The Pursuit Of Happyness

5. Sunny Deol with Dharmendra

Sunny Deol acted with his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, in Apne and the Yamla Pagla Deewana series. Sunny’s brother, actor Bobby Deol, was also a part of these movies. Can we have this trio of the Deol family again? But, of course, not in the fourth installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana.

A still from Yamla Pagla Deewana

6. Sonam Kapoor with Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared screen space with her dad, iconic actor Anil Kapoor, in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, for the first time. This father-daughter duo nailed their intense roles in this coming-out-of-the-closet story. Hats off to the Kapoor family for choosing such a subject in mainstream cinema.

A still from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

7. Michael Douglas with Kirk Douglas

Michael Douglas shared screen space with his father, veteran actor Kirk Douglas in It Runs in the Family. This 2003 comedy-drama film featured three generations of the Douglas family including Michael's son, actor Cameron Douglas. Interesting, isn't it?

A still from It Runs in the Family

8. Sanjay Dutt with Sunil Dutt

Sanjay Dutt shared screen space with his father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS. Their emotional scenes as on-screen father and son in the 2003 film are still cherished till date. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to watch more of them after Sunil Dutt’s demise.

A still from Munna Bhai MBBS

9. Shahid Kapoor with Pankaj Kapur

Shahid Kapoor has acted with his father, talented actor Pankaj Kapur in Shandaar (2015) and Jersey (2022). Son-in-law and father-in-law hogya…cricketer and coach bhi hogya, filmmakers should now cast them as on-screen father and son.

A still from Jersey

10. Randhir Kapoor with Raj Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor shared screen space with his both father and grandfather, legendary actors Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor in his acting and directorial debut, Kal Aaj Aur Kal. The Kapoor family aptly presented ideological clashes between three generations in the 1971 family drama.

A still from Kal Aaj Aur Kal

11. Kumar Gaurav with Rajendra Kumar

Kumar Gaurav made his acting debut in his father, veteran actor Rajendra Kumar’s 1981 production venture, Love Story. Kumar, in fact, shared screen space with the ‘Golden Jubilee’ star as his on-screen son. Later, the Love Story actor also worked with him in the 1993 movie, Phool.

A still from Love Story

12. Colin Hanks with Tom Hanks

Colin Hanks shared screen space with his father, iconic actor, Tom Hanks in films like That Thing You Do! (1996) and The Great Buck Howard (2008). Colin played Tom's on-screen son in the latter. Can we have this duo again, please?

A still from The Great Buck Howard

Which aforementioned screen presence of actors and their parents did you like the most?