While Bollywood stars often rake in the big bucks with brand endorsements, some celebs have decided to take a stand when it comes to promoting paan masala products. While a few actors have faced backlash for appearing in these ads, others have refused to endorse such brands, prioritizing responsibility over profit.

Here’s a list of Bollywood actors who’ve turned down massive endorsement deals with paan masala brands, and honestly, we’re impressed.

1. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor isn’t just known for his timeless acting skills and “jhakaas” energy; he’s also won hearts by refusing a ₹10 crore endorsement deal for a paan masala brand. Kapoor believed he had a responsibility to his fans and didn’t want to promote products that could potentially harm public health. Now that’s how you keep it real, Mr. India!

2. Kartik Aaryan

Rooh Baba himself, Kartik Aaryan, also turned down an endorsement for a ‘supari’ brand, even though it came with a hefty offer. Kartik explained in an interview that he didn’t feel right promoting something he didn’t relate to. He’s been clear about standing by his principles, and this just adds another reason why fans love him.

3. Allu Arjun

Pushpa may be all about breaking rules, but off-screen, Allu Arjun plays by the book. The Telugu superstar has consistently refused paan masala and tobacco endorsements, even after being offered a jaw-dropping ₹10 crore for a brand placement in his film. It’s safe to say that Pushpa won’t bow down to unhealthy endorsements anytime soon.

4. Yash

Yash, the man who brought us KGF, also said a big no to endorsing paan masala brands. The actor’s management team revealed that Yash refused a double-digit multi-crore deal. He believes in setting a positive example for his fans, which is why he only associates with brands that align with his principles. Respect!

5. Smriti Irani

Before she entered politics, Smriti Irani was offered an endorsement deal worth 10 times the amount she needed to pay off her house loan. It was for a paan masala brand, but she turned it down despite needing the money. Smriti knew her influence on viewers was more important than making a quick buck, and her decision speaks volumes about her integrity.

6. John Abraham

John Abraham has always been vocal about his dislike for endorsing paan masala brands. The actor has straight-up slammed these products, comparing them to “selling death.” He has consistently turned down offers from such brands and made it clear that he will never promote anything that could harm public health. That’s what we call a solid stand!

In an industry where money often talks, these stars have shown us that sometimes principles speak louder. They could’ve easily cashed in but chose to put their fans and public health first, and we’re here for it!