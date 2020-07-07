Actress Priyanka Chopra has reportedly joined the cast for The Matrix 4. According to the Times of India, the movie stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in leading roles.

The report also claims that the filmmakers have resumed filming in Berlin after production had been put on hold due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

Reeves had agreed to reprise his role of Neo in the film series due to the film's 'wonderful' storyline.

The Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 1, 2022.