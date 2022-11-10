Now, you know that religion is a supremely sensitive topic; especially in a country like ours where communal discord is apparent. Ever since the Britishers carefully-engineered divide and rule sowed the seeds of mistrust and disharmony between the Hindus and Muslims, people from the two communities are often conflicted with each other. But the situation becomes much grimmer when lies are sold under the garb of a ‘true story’ to spread hate and malice. This comes from a recent Islamophobic teaser trailer shared by Adah Sharma on her Twitter handle for her upcoming movie, The Kerala Story.

In the now-viral teaser, Adah Sharma can be seen clad in a burqa giving a monologue. She says she was Shalini Unnikrishnan but now is Fatima Ba, an ISIS terrorist locked in Afghanistan Jail. She claims she’s one of the 32000 girls from Kerala who’ve been forcefully converted to Islam and moved to the deserts of Syria and Yemen.

The actress shared the teaser along with a hashtag – #TrueStory. The video circulated on social media platforms, with people believing this fictitious story about rampant conversions in God’s Own Country. Several news outlets also wrote about it, thereby amplifying its reach.

Until the realisation dawned that the story and the 32000 number are entirely fake. Now, Twitter users are calling out the teaser for being Islamophobic and spreading hate.

From where and how did you arrive/get the no of 32000 females?? This is nothing but a false propaganda with misleading & fictional tripe. https://t.co/w1V226zmL3 — suavechishty (@suavechishty) November 4, 2022

Actor Adah Sharma shared the clip with #TrueStory. As it turned out, many people took it for face value — including various news outlets.https://t.co/aZOGlxvSpf pic.twitter.com/gKRznaRLKI — Ibrahim Shaikh (@Unofficialibbo) November 9, 2022

Fake news. Fake narrative. Islamophobia is highest payment option in India. https://t.co/3LI8lrxg5M — Shameela (@shaikhshameela) November 4, 2022

Disgusting. Somebody should take action against this blatant information. Kuch bhi chal rha hai. Islamophobia ke naam par kuch bhi. https://t.co/RyIZyrDeR4 — Jagisha Arora (@jagishaarora) November 6, 2022

Every movie looks like a propoganda. I think only 90s bollywood movies were made for entertainment purpose, movies now are no more made for entertainment they are propoganda machines of either left wing or right wing. https://t.co/0AzmrUanYW — S!D (@Beef_lover2) November 5, 2022

32000 malayali females were converted to Islam and then recruited by ISIS🤣🤣

Source :

Trust me brow https://t.co/A2zBBAhoOx — No homo bro (@President_loco) November 5, 2022

If it's 32K girls missing, then somewhere it's should be reported, right ?@CMOKerala , is this true ? https://t.co/Tufbwzhoim — RAJ (@RAJspeaks_IN) November 5, 2022

Another day and another propoganda..actor is not from Kerala, director is not from Kerala even producer is not from Kerala but it's kerala story https://t.co/xIlTqYxAVH — Sathish Sarvodaya (@SathiSarva) November 5, 2022

Hate against minorities is the new business model. https://t.co/Ro8ekFaJdM — DalitLivesMatter💙 (@_discreetmind) November 4, 2022

No official concrete data backs the claim made in the teaser. In fact, no reliable evidence exists. Reportedly, after the release of the teaser, a Tamil Nadu-based journalist, Aravindakshan BR, wrote to Prasoon Joshi, chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification and others seeking a ban on the film unless substantial evidence corroborating the claim is provided. He also forwarded a copy of the complaint to the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala DGP.

The DGP has ordered an FIR against the film crew for spreading misinformation about the state and “presenting the state as a safe shelter for terrorists.”