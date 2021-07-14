Half a year has passed and these pandemic blues are still getting to everyone’s nerves. The only thing that keeps us going is streaming good content on our television screens. While you might binge-watch every popular show, you may also get hesitant to start a new show.

Worry not, we have a complete list of Emmy-approved shows that you should watch right away!

1. Indian Matchmaking – Netflix

The show revolves around a professional matchmaker from Mumbai who travels around the world, quizzes clients on their choices and ultimately introduces them to their potential spouses. Featuring Sima Taparia, this show has been nominated for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

2. The Boys – Amazon Prime

The show is based on the comic book series about a realm where superheroes are real. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Antony Starr, the show has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category.

3. Bridgerton – Netflix

There is no doubt that this periodic drama kept the audience hooked to their television screens. With Regé-Jean Page’s brooding looks and Phoebe Dynevor’s swoon-worthy costumes, this series will bring a big smile to your face every single time you watch it. The show has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series and Page has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

4. The Crown – Netflix

Revolving around the real life of Queen Elizabeth II, this show explored a number of hidden intricacies of the British royal family. Featuring Claire Foy and Olivia Colman in lead roles, this show has been nominated in several categories: Outstanding Drama Series, Josh O'Connor for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Emma Corrin and Olivia Colman for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Tobias Menzies for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

5. The Mandalorian – Disney+Hotstar

Revolving around a bounty hunter, this series is set in a galaxy far away. Featuring Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and Giancarlo Esposito, the show has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category and Giancarlo Esposito for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

6. Pose – Netflix

Set in the late 80s and early 90s, the plotline of the show revolves around the ball culture along with the gay and trans community. Featuring MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore, the show is nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series category and Billy Porter for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

7. The Handmaid's Tale – SonyLiv

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, the show revolves around a woman who is forced to live as a mistress under a theocratic dictatorship. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes, this show is nominated for several categories: Outstanding Drama Series, Elisabeth Moss for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella and O-T Fagbenle for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley and Madeline Brewer for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Alexis Bledel and Mckenna Grace for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

8. This Is Us – Amazon Prime

Revolving around the lives and families of two parents and their three children, the show stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown. The show has been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Sterling K. Brown for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Chris Sullivan for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Phylicia Rashad for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

9. Cobra Kai – Netflix

Based on the original The Karate Kid movies by Robert Mark Kamen, the plot of the series revolves around two martial-arts rivals, who meet decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament bout. The series, which first aired on YouTube before Netflix picked it up, is absolutely a treat to watch. Featuring Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan, the show has been nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

10. Emily in Paris – Netflix

Revolving around a young American who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, the show features Lily Collins in the lead role. The show is nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

11. The Kominsky Method – Netflix

This comedy-drama revolves around an ageing acting coach who once had a brief moment of success as an actor. Featuring Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis, Paul Reiser, and Kathleen Turner, the show is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series along with Michael Douglas for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Paul Reiser for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Morgan Freeman for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

12. Mare of Easttown – Disney+Hotstar

The show focuses on a detective who investigates the murder of a teenage mother while keeping her own life from falling apart, the show stars Kate Winslet in the lead role. The show has been nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, Kate Winslet for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Evan Peters for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

13. I May Destroy You - Disney+Hotstar

Revolving around a young writer who seeks to rebuild her life after being raped, the show features Michaela Coel in the lead role. The show has been nominated for Outstanding Limited Series, Michaela Coel for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Paapa Essiedu for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

14. WandaVision – Netflix

The show focuses on a newlywed couple who move into the town of Westview in a black-and-white 1950s setting. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in the lead roles, the show has been nominated for Outstanding Limited Series along with Paul Bettany for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, Elizabeth Olsen for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Kathryn Hahn for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

15. FRIENDS: The Reunion – Zee5

This reunion special of the television sitcom FRIENDS undoubtedly made all fans super emotional. Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show has been nominated for the Outstanding Pre-Recorded Variety Special category.

16. The Queen's Gambit – Netflix

Focusing on the life of an orphan chess prodigy, the show features Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role. The show has been nominated for Outstanding Limited Series along with Anya Taylor-Joy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Moses Ingram for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Thomas Brodie-Sangster for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

17. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - Disney+Hotstar

Featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the show takes place following the events of Avengers Endgame, where Falcon and Winter Soldier team up to test their abilities. Don Cheadle is nominated for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.

18. Queer Eye – Netflix

The show revolves around a team of gay experts giving lifestyle and fashion makeovers to guests. Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness have been nominated for the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category.

19. Ratched – Netflix

Revolving around an asylum nurse, the show features Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock and Cynthia Nixon. Sophie Okonedo has been nominated for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category.

20. Nailed It! – Netflix

In this reality television competition show, home bakers re-create dessert masterpieces. The show has been nominated for the Outstanding Competition Program category along with Nicole Byer for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category.

21. RuPaul's Drag Race – Netflix

Revolving around one of the most popular drag queens, the show searches for America's next drag superstar. RuPaul has been nominated for the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category.

22. Shark Tank – Voot

This business-themed reality series features Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec in lead roles. Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary have been nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category.

23. Bo Burnham: Inside – Netflix

This series revolves around Bo Burnham’s real experience in quarantine. Shot without a crew, this series has been nominated for six categories: Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.

What are you waiting for? Grab a tub of popcorn and binge-watch it right away!