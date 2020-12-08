After premiering at the 24th Busan International Film, Vijay Jayapal's psychological thriller Nirvana Inn is all set for its World Digital Premiere on Cinemapreneur.

Starring Adil Hussain, Rajshri Deshpande, and Sandhya Mridul in lead roles, the film revolves around a boatman who tries to escape a past tragedy by relocating as a manager of a remote resort in the mountains.

However, what starts as a break from the past turns into a haunting tale of dealing with past traumas in this psychological thriller that has certainly piqued our interest with its brilliant starcast and an intriguing plot.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film will be available for viewing on the digital platform Cinemapreneur for 99 hours, starting from December 11. There are five different ticket packages available. The tickets prices range from ₹149 to ₹2,999, depending upon the package you select. Find out more about the film's digital premiere, ticket prices, and package inclusions here.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.