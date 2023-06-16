Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was an emotion for several kids from the ’80s. From the iconic god-like characters to no fancy background score, the show is still an audience favorite. Adipurush, based on the same ancient epic, has been released today. The movie features Prabhas (as Raghava), Kriti Sanon (as Janaki), and Saif Ali Khan (as Raavan), in pivotal roles.

Credits: India Today

However, the audience is feeling nostalgic and is missing the old Ramayan. The fans feel that the movie lacks effort, research, and correct visual effects in the movie.

Here’s what people tweeted about the same:

For those who are not familiar with Ramayana, please watch Ramayana serial old or new one. #Adipurush story is completely modified and not original Ramayana. No offense to the actors though! Very disappointed with how ravana was portrayed.#Adhipurush — Jimins ⁷ (@bhavananarla) June 16, 2023

Just re release the old Ramayana in the theatres and watch it earn 200 cr with ease — Yash (@iam_yashhh) June 16, 2023

Adipurush is to Ramayana what Badshah is to every old bollywood hit song. — Pracool (@thehighmonk) June 16, 2023

Big lovers of old Ramayana after watching #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/ub2MwnnLUv — Bruce Wayne (@GothamSaviourMe) June 16, 2023

It’s better to avoid this and watch old Ramayana at home. — Kumar Abhishek (@insomniac_abhi) June 16, 2023

Airing the old Ramayana during lockdown was such a big W, I am glad that atleast some of us from this generation got to learn about our mythos from authentic shows rather than some big budget, trash VFX clownery — Angel 🍂 (@_angel_905) June 16, 2023

Even old ramayana on tv has depth and true to its story than this — SRIKANTH (@iamsrikanth) June 16, 2023

Release Adipurush in POGO channel instead thinking about IMAX ,Even the Old ramayana movie has better animation — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Amanull26059189) June 14, 2023

My daughter liked the old ramayana n the animated ones she doesn't want to watch this n she is 11 year — Proud Hind🇮🇳 (@hema_gaikwad) June 16, 2023

Still I'll watch our old Ramayana 🌸 — 🇮🇳𝐑𝐚𝐣 (@Raj_pichcruise) June 8, 2023

Why would it would be on OTT… Don't you know what OTT platforms are up to ??

But I honestly feel that the old Ramayana should be available… I was missing that Chandrakanta tooo — Masakkali 🕊️ ❤️ (@Mishthi1018) March 9, 2022

I would still prefer to watch the old Ramayana serial instead of Adipurush. — GOᐯIᑎᗪ ᖇᗩᗯᗩT (@iam_GovindRawat) June 15, 2023

Money and VFX are NOT the issues here.



Understand that the VFX of the old Doordarshan serials on Mahabharata, Sri Krishna and Ramayana were laughable as compared to today.



But they were used in such a way that those shows are watchable even today.



Creativity Matters. https://t.co/AO21SIMLnf — HinduWaffen (@AtlantisSoldier) June 16, 2023

Old Lord Ram 🏹 look like real but #Adipurush lord Ram no charm & he always in angry mood why? @omraut why cast Prabhas for lord Ram 🏹? Prabhas only suit in action movie 🍿 . Still public prefer to watch old Ramayan. #Ramayana #AdipurushTickets #AdipurushReview… pic.twitter.com/UqIJkcHt1P — Ravi Singh (@Iamrks95) June 16, 2023

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is one of the most expensive desi movies ever made.