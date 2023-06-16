Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was an emotion for several kids from the ’80s. From the iconic god-like characters to no fancy background score, the show is still an audience favorite. Adipurush, based on the same ancient epic, has been released today. The movie features Prabhas (as Raghava), Kriti Sanon (as Janaki), and Saif Ali Khan (as Raavan), in pivotal roles.
However, the audience is feeling nostalgic and is missing the old Ramayan. The fans feel that the movie lacks effort, research, and correct visual effects in the movie.
Here’s what people tweeted about the same:
Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is one of the most expensive desi movies ever made.
