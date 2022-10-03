The teaser of the most anticipated movie Adipurush is out and has already become the talk of the town. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Adipurush is an adaptation of Ramayana directed by Om Raut.

Recently Prabhas gave us a glimpse of his character in the movie. He donned a white dhoti and is seen aiming his arrow at the sky like a warrior.

However, the teaser didn’t seem to go quite well with the audience as they called out the poor VFX of the film.

Netizens feel Adipurush looks more like a cartoon film and they expected better. While we had a lot of comparison on Twitter and here are a few opinions.

House of dragon dekhne ke baad ye dekhna pade to disappointment to hogi hi na 😂#Adipurush pic.twitter.com/4KicuGeGeB — Sad_Life (@Sad_7ife) October 3, 2022

Okay I am literally confused!

Is #Adipurush an animation film?

Lol Hands down the funniest teaser I have seen in a long time !!

WTF was that VFX bro 😂😂😂🤣

WHAT in THE HELL is this ?#AdipurushMegaTeaserReveal

I am no hater but 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OITB9YTDGp — …… (@Sillyfellow22) October 2, 2022

After watching the teaser of #Adipurush, my respect has increased for Ayan Mukerji and the team. The VFX of this movie is the best. As a Bollywood fan, you must feel proud. pic.twitter.com/Ms2FIfX6q4 — ` (@siddhantblanco) October 2, 2022

Y is everything looking dark and blue instead it should have been rich and colorful. This looks more of a dracula kind of movie but not ramayan, it's more of a gorilla warfare but not vanara sena and 500cr for this kinda 3rd class output #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/4EbCeiqTnW — S A N T O S H G O T T A P U (@santosh_sg07) October 3, 2022

Mr @omraut please don't release the movie with this kind of graphics. It's worst than ever. Half the #Adhipurush teaser looks very gamish. Please upgrade the graphics multifold. #Adhipurush #Adhipurushteaser #cartoon — vinay sagar (@Vnay_Sagar) October 2, 2022

Very much disappointed for #Adipurushteaser 😢



Is tht a 500 crs movie i dont think soo its totally a cartoon 😪😪

Whts ur thought — VISHNU.R.N (@vishnu88416) October 2, 2022

Exclusive: #Adipurush satellite rights bagged by POGO channel pic.twitter.com/AAps23ORhe — L E E (@trolee_) October 2, 2022

Prabhas talked about his character in the film and said:

Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.

Adipurush is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

You can watch the teaser here: