The teaser of the most anticipated movie Adipurush is out and has already become the talk of the town. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Adipurush is an adaptation of Ramayana directed by Om Raut.
Recently Prabhas gave us a glimpse of his character in the movie. He donned a white dhoti and is seen aiming his arrow at the sky like a warrior.
However, the teaser didn’t seem to go quite well with the audience as they called out the poor VFX of the film.
Netizens feel Adipurush looks more like a cartoon film and they expected better. While we had a lot of comparison on Twitter and here are a few opinions.
Prabhas talked about his character in the film and said:
Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.
Adipurush is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.
You can watch the teaser here: