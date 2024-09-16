“You are my Sun, my moon, and all my stars… ” read the post’s caption announcing the wedding of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The first picture they shared was a manifestation of these written words, the sun shining in the background, the crescent moon Alta on Aditi’s hand, and the pixie dust was just all in the air.

Simple and elegant, that’s what the couple chose when they tied the knot. The pictures with bright warm colours looked straight from a dream world, the black and white ones made this moment frozen in time. The bride chose a silk cream-coloured traditional lehenga set for the nuptials. The groom complemented his wife in a white kurta.

I once heard a quote in Ted Lasso, “Don’t you dare settle for fine, you should feel like you’ve been struck by lightning.” I think this quote perfectly sums up the relationship between these two love birds.

From their shared love for Mani Ratnam movies to travelling hand in hand and getting lost in the streets of Paris, the couple always takes the extra mile to keep the sparkles flying in their relationship. Aditi makes the shy Siddharth go out of his comfort zone. Siddharth once surprised Aditi when he took a flight at 3 to go and meet her at one of her shoots.

Their story is a rom-com in real life. When they first met on the sets of the Telugu film Maha Samudram, back in 2021, Sidharth walked in and said, “Hello, beautiful girl”. Aditi says that usually when someone says something like this, it does not work, but she knew Sidharth was being genuine. What followed was a couple of years of travelling the world together, Sidharth cooking for Aditi with her giving all the instructions, and spending Christmas in London while staying at Noting Hills, they have been living a life better scripted than the best of the rom-coms.

While asked once about how they are balancing their personal life with the demands of professional career, Aditi said, “By enjoying the present. By laughing together and by knowing we are on the same team, regardless of what’s happening around us”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their proposal story is one for the ages. Sidharth often got down on his knees, taking the classic proposal stance. But he would always fiddle with his shoelaces instead. Siddharth took Aditi to the school her Nani had made in March and visited the exact location where she spent time as a child. Aditi was too close to her nani who she lost a few years ago. “He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’, Aditi said. Siddharth kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me’. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring Aditi to her favourite childhood place, one with her grandmother’s blessings. No Disney castle, no Eiffel Tower, still the best proposal they could have ever had.

Congrats to the couple on their Adu-Siddhu wedding.