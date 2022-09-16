Aditya Roy Kapur, who lives in my heart rent-free, has had a lot said about him, and most of it is good. You see, why not? He is the deadly combination of sugar, spice and everything nice.

There’s no doubt that the actor is nothing short of a national crush of sorts and most of the ladies find him extremely attractive because, HELLO, HE IS!

However, the unfortunate part is the fact that we get so carried away by his good looks that we often forget that he has an extremely comforting presence in his movies.

From an intense lover and a fun-loving best friend to a heartbroken partner and an on-point boyfriend – he has time and again proved his versatility with his work in a span of a decade.

The actor, who has been nominated six times for several awards, has bagged a whopping five out of them.

In 2009, he kick-started his career with London Dreams, where his character (Wasim Afroz Khan) was a part of a fledgling band. While the movie flopped at the box office, his short and sweet role stole our hearts in the blink of an eye.

London Dreams was the acting debut of: a. Ranvijay b. Aditya Roy Kapoor c. Asin pic.twitter.com/8IZAnOazVG — Bigflix (@BigflixOfficial) April 20, 2014

The following year, in 2010, the actor featured in two movies, Action Replayy and Guzaarish, where his characters, Bunty Saigal and Omar Siddiqui, made home in our hearts forever.

With his characters Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2 and Avi in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, he made all the eyeballs turn their attention to him in 2013. With his intense looks and on-point dialogues in both of his iconic roles, we couldn’t help but fall in love with his talent.

With the movies like Malang, Sadak 2 and Ludo, the actor proved the fact that he’s way more than just a hot-bod and gorgeous face.

Then over the period of a few years, there were movies like Daawat-e-Ishq, Fitoor, Ok Jaanu, Kalank which couldn’t be a hit at the box office but definitely proved the actor’s versatility and all-round acting talent with different roles.

Even though he has been portraying the roles of a ‘ dil toota hua aashiq’ in most of his movies, he can do so much more with his acting skills.