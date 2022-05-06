We love Keanu Reeves. Not just because of John Wick or Matrix, but because of his humble demeanor, his philanthropic side, and the overall positivity and goodness he seems to radiate. The Canadian-American Actor is plausibly the nicest person in Hollywood.

But, did you know, before Keanu Reeves was an actor, he was a CBC News Reporter? This viral tweet on his 1984 news report at a Canadian Teddy Bear convention just goes on to show that Keanu has been adorable right from the start.

Before he was a Hollywood actor, KEANU REEVES worked for CBC and did a news report on a Teddy Bear convention in 1984. pic.twitter.com/kXV8kyOWfB — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 3, 2022

He truly is "dangerously lovable."

Dangerously lovable 💕🥰💕

(Cute anecdote for Torontonians: Keanu says he considered changing his name to Chuck Spadina but 'Spadina' was deemed to hard to pronounce properly -- it's 'spuh-DINE-uh') — Wilder, Van (friendly stranger, #startup #founder) (@BrainySam) May 4, 2022

Keanu Reeves, best person ever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dldui1wcC9 — VS Unfinished (@VS_Unfinished) May 6, 2022

There was me thinking I couldn’t love Keanu Reeves anymore than I already did. — Daniel Smiles (@DanielSmiles1) May 4, 2022

It is just so evident that Keanu always wanted to be an actor.

Gus Van Sant to Keanu: No need to audition kid, I saw the bears report. Have you met River yet? — Nathan Swisher (@nathanswisher) May 5, 2022

Lolll is the Keanu show in that story, it should’ve been obvious to everyone he wanted to be an actor lollll — Molly Thomas (@MollyThomasTV) May 5, 2022

Keanu and Teddy Bear?? Sounds like heavenly date day to me pic.twitter.com/PCsaD22tj4 — 🌌 (@volpefione) May 4, 2022

Wasn't this video your blessing of the day?

Oh. My. God.

Friday now infinitely better 🐻 https://t.co/UH3WMKGLIF — Sara May #standwithukraine 🇺🇦 (@saraminniemay) May 6, 2022

Ahhh bless — Linda Butler - Tá Gaeilge agam. (@HenInAHat1) May 6, 2022

What?!?! This made my day! — Cindy (@probablywillnot) May 4, 2022

Needed this 🤎 — C W M (@Miss_CWilkinson) May 4, 2022

Keanu - The Forever Charmer.

That's the cutest thing I've ever seen 🤩 — Michelle Jordan (@michjordan84) May 3, 2022

Born to be a star lol — zach (@JiLikeYea) May 5, 2022

OMG that’s the best thing ever. Twitter is a cesspool but at least it gives us a few moments of splendor — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) May 5, 2022

One can never stop loving him.

Literally impossible to love him more, isn't it? Unproblematic king. https://t.co/d8Nb2pdLJn — Lis (@NeonHooligan) May 6, 2022

I have always loved him and I always will https://t.co/ofwAPeDIVd — Katie Harrison (@harrisonkt_) May 6, 2022

This is relevant to several of my interests https://t.co/huxf4Rp9JE — The Rural Juror (@Magdarine) May 6, 2022

Hands-down, Keanu Reeves is just the best.