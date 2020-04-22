Filmmaker Karan Johar is making the most of his lockdown time. Lately, Karan has been treating fans with adorable videos of his kids Yash and Roohi at their cutest best.

Watch these munchkins adorably roasting Karan over his fashion choices, his movies, his poor singing and dancing skills and more.

Karan named the series of videos featuring his kids ‘Lockdown with Johar’. Trust me, watching these cuties is such a stress buster.

And if you haven’t watched those videos then here you go. Thank us later.

In the initial videos, Karan makes it a point to make his kids aware about the pandemic.

And next, we see an adorable video of Yash saying he is “playing” to fight the Coronavirus.

Look, how Yash thinks Amitabh Bachchan can definitely take away Coronavirus (we agree with you, Yash).

Yash and Roohi raid Karan’s closet. And don’t miss how these two seem to have an opinion about Karan’s fashion choice (bring on the popcorn)

Shahrukh Khan spotted in Karan’s Closet (excuse the LOLs).

Konference with Karan & kids over khana.

Can watch these cuties all day.

Toodles!