The Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli and the brilliant actor and producer, Anushka Sharma have been couple goals since 2014. Soon after, they tied the knot and the PDA got so much cuter. We can't stop gushing over this adorable couple. Here are some of our favourite Virushka moments:
1. When they kissed in front of this poster and made every 'single' person in the world jealous
2. When Virat kissed his engagement ring after his 22nd test century
3. When Virat shared an adorable heartfelt post about the two strongest women in his life
View this post on Instagram
Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday
4. Remember when Virat blew a kiss to Anushka back in 2014?
5. When Virat asked a pregnant Anushka if she had eaten, we were blushing!
6. These adorable pictures from Virat's 32nd birthday which are just dripping love
7. When Anushka interrupted Virat's live chat to tell him it was time for dinner
8. When Anushka recreated Virat's fan moments and we couldn't stop laughing
BRB, need to find a man who loves grand gestures.