The Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli and the brilliant actor and producer, Anushka Sharma have been couple goals since 2014. Soon after, they tied the knot and the PDA got so much cuter. We can't stop gushing over this adorable couple. Here are some of our favourite Virushka moments:

1. When they kissed in front of this poster and made every 'single' person in the world jealous

My one and only! ♥️😇♥️

2. When Virat kissed his engagement ring after his 22nd test century 

3. When Virat shared an adorable heartfelt post about the two strongest women in his life

4. Remember when Virat blew a kiss to Anushka back in 2014?

5. When Virat asked a pregnant Anushka if she had eaten, we were blushing! 

6. These adorable pictures from Virat's 32nd birthday which are just dripping love

❤️

7. When Anushka interrupted Virat's live chat to tell him it was time for dinner

8. When Anushka recreated Virat's fan moments and we couldn't stop laughing

BRB, need to find a man who loves grand gestures. 