Jeetu Bhaiya from TVF's Kota Factory was one of the primary reasons why we were all waiting for the second season of the show. And now when the new season is out, we cannot stop obsessing over his life-changing gyaan all over again.

So here's a look at some of the best pieces of advice Jeetu Bhaiya showered on us in Kota Factory Season 2.

1. When Meenal, Meena and other students come to Jeetu Bhaiya after being disappointed by the faculty at their coaching institute and Jeetu bhaiya explains them what their real focus should be.

IIT concave mirror ki tarah ki hoti hai, chahe uske kitna bhi paas chale jao, kitna bhi. Uske andar tab tak nahi ghus paoge jab tak iss point ko cross na kar lo. This point.

When Meenal asks which point is that, Jeetu Bhaiya says:

Focus. Aur tumhara focus teachers nahi IIT hai.

2. When Bablu shows Jeetu Bhaiya their new office cum institute, Jeetu Bhaiya asks him to focus on developing an infrastructure that improves students' experience.

Publicity hum nahi result karega. Reception thoda chhota karva aur class mein woh comfortable chairs lagva bacho ke liye woh bench type aata hai na woh mat lagvana.

And when Bablu tells him that the comfortable chairs would be a little expensive, Jeetu Bhaiya says:

2 ghante ki lecture hoti hai bacho ki. Kamar akad jaati hai unki.

3. When Vernali comes crying to Jeetu Bhaiya and tells him that she doesn't want to appear for IIT Advanced because she already got good score in Mains and that's sufficient to get her admission into a good NIT.

Ladko mein chhota aim nahi karna, par life mein karna hai.

4. When Vernali tells Jeetu Bhaiya that it's easy to talk of dreams and asks him if dreams ever come true.

Ek toh yeh word use karna chhodo tum 'sapna'. Ise use karne ka matlab hai ki pehle maan chuke ho kuch hona jaana toh hai nahi, dekhne ki cheez hai dekh li. Aim bolna shuru karo. Aim. Sapne dekhe jaate hai aim achieve kiye jaate hai.

5. When Vernali tells Jeetu Bhaiya that it's easy for him to tell students to appear for IIT without fear because he himself is an IIT-ian.

Mere liye aasan yeh bol dena hai ki 'Be Yourself'. Par satya ye hai ki you should always try to better yourself.

6. When Meena tells Jeetu Bhaiya that he has started masturbating and Jeetu Bhaiya counsels him like a friend and elder brother.

Main bhi karta hoon. Koi paap thode hai. Jaise apne saare natural rituals hote hai, khane, peene, sone, sabka time hota hai, iska bhi hoga. Yeh kabhi bhi, kahin bhi nahi hoga. Routine ka part hoga aur jab hoga isko leke guilty feel nahi karna hai, depress nahi hona hai.

7. When Sarika Maam asks Jeetu Bhaiya why he wanted her as one of the faculties at his new Institute.

Girls students ko kaafi confidence milega. Hum log girls ko aage baithate to hai lekin phir bhi wo out of place feel karti hai. Unki khud ki mental image of an IIT-ian is that of a boy. Aur woh confidence aayeg bhi kaise agar aaj tak unhone ko female IIT-ian dekhi na ho.

8. When Vartika tells Jeetu Bhaiya that she did not appear for the test because she was not fully prepared for it.

Gyaan toh kisi bhi cheez ka 100% hone se raha. In fact koi topic kacha bhi ho toh class ke sath aage badh jao, expertise aati rahegi time ke sath, experience ke sath.

9. When Meenal says that moving along with the class is a kind of peer pressure.

Ha toh peer pressure toh achhi cheej hai, bas tumhare peers bewakoof nahi hone chahiye. Phir raho pressure mein, fayda hi hoga.

10. When Vaibhav is diagnosed with jaundice, Jeetu Bhaiya asks him to call his mother to Kota because:

JEE sirf bacha nahi deta, poori family deti hai.

11. When a student's parent comes to Jeetu Bhaiya and tells him that his son is depressed because he couldn't clear the exam.

Sir celebrate kijiye ki aapka bacha udaas hai. Udaas hai kyunki serious tha. Serious tha kyunki zimmedaar tha. An 18 ki umar mein aapka bacha zimmedaar ho gaya hai, bada goal set karke lad raha hai, yeh toh aapki parenting safal hui.

12. Jeetu Bhaiya even asks the parent if he is proud of his son and if he is, then it's time he tells his son.

Toh jaiye bataiye use. Agar aapko sach mein lagta hai koi tragedy nahi hui hai toh kam se kam aap toh normal dikhiye. Agar aapke haath kaapna bandh ho jayenge toh woh bhi normal ho jayega.

