The lockdown has us looking for human companionship and conversations wherever we can. Be it Siri, Alexa or Google Home, as long as they can talk back and keep away the boredom.

We've all had full-fledged conversation with Alexa but nobody has done it the way Diljit Dosanjh did. The singer had a full-blown hilarious argument with Alexa on his Insta live and Twitter can't stop sharing it.

Diljit can be seen asking Alexa to play his recent song from G.O.A.T. But Alexa being Alexa, can barely understand his accent and gets it wrong multiple times, Chal jhuti! Obviously the video has gone viral and we can't stop gushing over how adorable Diljit looks having an animated conversation with Alexa.

" kiddi peri ah hunni laya si pelan"#DILJITDOSANJH TELLING ALEXA TO PLAY HIS SONG IS THE BEST THING YOU'RE GONNA SEE TODAY.



When i said punjabi are best i wasnt joking y'all just imagine #shehnaazgill and him even talking only, the funniest ever pls😭♥️♥️



videos not mine. pic.twitter.com/FRFzuL3LLb — 𝓼𝓲𝓭𝓷𝓪𝓪𝔃𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓻 (@sidnaazloverr) August 11, 2020

Diljit beefing with Alexa on insta live is my new fave video 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O59Cc2hQL0 — jned (@Englistani) August 12, 2020

She finally played the song! "O man gi oye! Ae mera dimaag khaagi dekh."

Hunny e laya c choothiye — bubbles🍾 (@TheBasicBeech) August 12, 2020

I was playing this video on my phone speaker. My Alexa responded exactly in the same manner. Now playing Clash at last. — DR. A NAYAN, MD (@jawaan_doctor) August 12, 2020

Diljit is hellaaa funny his videos got me dying 😂😂😂😂 @diljitdosanjh — Navi Randhawa (@Navi_510) August 8, 2020

If you have to watch one thing today then watch @diljitdosanjh 's clash with @alexa99 . #GOAT — Shivansh Pathak (@shivrahi17) August 12, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh, with a spoon in his hand, making a berry smoothie and fighting with Alexa is the video we didn't know we needed.