Amid the prolonged geopolitical tension, it’s not every day that Kashmir plays host to a red carpet premiere, and definitely not after a 38-year gap. But that changed with Ground Zero, Excel Entertainment’s latest action thriller based on a real-life BSF operation. The event, held in Srinagar, wasn’t just a glitzy evening with stars and shutterbugs. It was also a moment of reflection, especially for the jawans and Army officers in attendance.

The film, which revisits one of the BSF’s most storied missions, was screened in the presence of those who’ve lived through similar realities. And for many in the audience, it hit a little too close to home. There were teary eyes, knowing nods, and applause that came not for spectacle, but sincerity. Officers described the film as “real, emotional, and powerfully honest.” Some said it felt like watching their own stories unfold onscreen.

Sure, the red carpet had its share of dazzle – Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, producers Ritesh and Farhan Akhtar (along with their spouses Dolly and Shibani), and co-producer Arhan Bagati were all in attendance. But the spotlight remained firmly on the story being told.

In Ground Zero, Hashmi plays BSF commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey – marking his first outing as an Army officer. Sai Tamhankar plays his wife, navigating a parallel emotional battle back home. The trailer has already hinted at the high-stakes tension and raw emotional heft, but the real test will be how the film lands with a national audience when it releases on April 25.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Excel Entertainment with a long list of co-producers, Ground Zero comes at a time when real stories of sacrifice are finding space on the big screen, and perhaps, finally, in the country’s memory.