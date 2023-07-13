The teaser for OMG 2 released this week, and a lot of people are looking forward to watch the film. But, there are others who are equally concerned about the content. This doubt comes after the many controversies that Adipurush was involved in. The film, which was also based on Indian mythology had dialogues and content that left audiences questioning.

So, there’s now a ripple effect which has people and even the censor board cautious about OMG 2. Reportedly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is analyzing the dialogues and scenes in the film. This is being done so that there are no issues raised after the release. As a result, some sources have stated that the board has also put a hold on the film’s release for now.

Adipurush had faced a lot of backlash for different reasons and the representation was one of them. From the looks of the teaser, OMG 2 shows Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and the CBFC wants to be sure that the film or his character do not harm any sentiments. According to reports, the board will further submit the film to the Revision Committee, as part of the process.

Adipurush has clearly left us paranoid.