Alia Bhatt, one of the most versatile actors of our generation, has been crushing it with each of her performances. From Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Heart Of Stone, she has carved her name in bold letters. However, her latest performance in Brahmastra has left the audience in bad taste.
Brahmastra, which has been creating a massive buzz since long before its release, shocked the audience and left them with a lot of questions in their heads.
In a number of tweets, netizens pointed out that a big chunk of the actor’s dialogue in the movie appeared to be just “Shiva”, which is Ranbir Kapoor’s character name, with several inflections.
Don’t believe us? Take a look!
The movie, made on a ₹400 crore budget, has earned over ₹225 crores and is all set to enter the ₹300 crores club. The movie earlier registered a record opening of ₹75 crores worldwide.
Imagine having Alia Bhatt in your movie and reducing her talent to this!