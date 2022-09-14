Alia Bhatt, one of the most versatile actors of our generation, has been crushing it with each of her performances. From Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Heart Of Stone, she has carved her name in bold letters. However, her latest performance in Brahmastra has left the audience in bad taste.

How can the same Alia Bhatt who was so good in Dear Zindagi be absolutely abominable in Brahmastra — baby baddy (@hoegaya) September 13, 2022

Brahmastra, which has been creating a massive buzz since long before its release, shocked the audience and left them with a lot of questions in their heads.

Brahmastra | Credits: KoiMoi

In a number of tweets, netizens pointed out that a big chunk of the actor’s dialogue in the movie appeared to be just “ Shiva”, which is Ranbir Kapoor’s character name, with several inflections.

Don’t believe us? Take a look!

every day for 400 days alia came on the set of brahmastra just to shout shiva three to four times and went home — hay (@shiqayat) September 11, 2022

my friend so bored he’s counting the number of times alia bhatt saying shiva — vipin (@djfrankkie) September 10, 2022

Drinking game : take a shot every time Alia says shiva in Brahmastra #Bramhastra — Post Alone (@Snorlax0502) September 12, 2022

Alia's Role in #Brahmastra surrounds around saying "Shiva Suno" "Shiva Love You" etc etc bus itni si dialogue delivery hai bechari ki 😂😆 #BoycottBrahamstra — Manas J 🇮🇳 (@innocentmanasji) September 9, 2022

me everytime alia bhatt said shiva or tum kaun hoon pic.twitter.com/nYbB6jj6XK — bitchbv😌 (@BansiVazir) September 10, 2022

alia bhatt dialogue in the movie is actually just shouting shivaaa shivaaaa — roxane (@Rohhshit) September 11, 2022

Hey Shiva

Kya hua shiva

Teek shiva

Shiva, kya hua

Alia's dialogue in Brahmastra — Subramanian (@subbu3110) September 13, 2022

In conclusion Alia Bhatt's part in brahmastra was portraying Isha's character development from question mark to button



#brahmastraboxoffice — aashi 🌘 (@markleethos) September 13, 2022

Alia Bhatt's role in #Brahmastra in 1 word



SHIVAAAAAAAA ✋ — 𝚁ushiii…✧ (@_Sarfeerii_) September 13, 2022

Groot: I am Groot

Alia: Shivaaa #Brahmastra — Sunil Gupta (@HeySunilGupta) September 13, 2022

Imagine getting 12 crores for just saying "Shiva" "Shivaaa" "Shivaaaaaaaaaaaaaa" every 5 minutes in a film. Karan Johar’s obsession for Alia Bhatt peaked during Brahmastra — МΛИИ (@mannkahe) September 13, 2022

The movie, made on a ₹400 crore budget, has earned over ₹225 crores and is all set to enter the ₹300 crores club. The movie earlier registered a record opening of ₹75 crores worldwide.

Imagine having Alia Bhatt in your movie and reducing her talent to this!