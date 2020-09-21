Recently, actor Payal Ghosh accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexually assaulting her, when she met him for a film role.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

While Kangana Ranaut lent her support to Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations, claiming that this was a blatant attempt to silence him.

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

And now actor Kalki Kanmani, who has worked with Anurag in the past and is also his ex-wife, took to social media to lend her support to the director.

In a letter addressed to Anurag, Kalki asked him to not let the 'social media circus' get to him, but rather, hold on to his dignity and stay strong. She also added that he had always treated her an equal in both, personal and professional space.

Kalki is not the first one to speak in favour of Anurag. Ever since the allegations came out, various people, including Anurag's first ex-wife, editor Aarti Bajaj, producer Guneet Monga, and actor Taapsee Pannu, have supported the director.

Currently, NCW has asked Payal Ghosh to submit a formal written complaint, while Kashyap's lawyer has released a statement that they will be pursuing legal action.