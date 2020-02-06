Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu actor and producer who won hearts with his performance in Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade is back with a new trailer as the World Famous Lover.

In the trailer, he can be seen sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Rashi Khanna and Catherine Tresa. The actors will represent different aspects of love in the protagonist's life.

Similar to his roles in his previous two hits, the actor plays a brooding lover, but if his tweet is to be believed then this may be the last time he'll play this part.

I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind.



Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover!



Releasing this Valentine's Day - Feb 14th.#WFLTrailer - https://t.co/p86vDMb8PG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 6, 2020

Watch the trailer here:

The film is all set to release on February 14th, 2020 and we can't wait to watch Vijay Deverakonda on the big screen.