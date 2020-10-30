The Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy film has been forced to drop the 'bomb' from its title and change it to just Laxmii. After right-wing protesters accused the film's title of being derogatory and accused it of promoting 'love jihad'.  

The film was served with a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding title change. They accused the movie of deliberately demeaning the goddess with the title Laxmmi Bomb which tainted the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”. 

So after a discussion with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers decided to change the title to Laxmii, in consideration of the sentiments of its viewers. Or at least the specific set that decided to boycott the movie on the internet. 

Twitter was quick to call out the intolerance this change promoted: 

This is not the first time intolerance has won though. Back in 2018, after death threats and violence targeting the actor and director, Padmavati became Padmaavat