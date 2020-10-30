The Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy film has been forced to drop the 'bomb' from its title and change it to just Laxmii. After right-wing protesters accused the film's title of being derogatory and accused it of promoting 'love jihad'.

#LaxmmiBomb undergoes a title change! Hence forth it will be known as #Laxmii.

After censors producers decided to change the title “respecting the sentiments of the viewers”.@akshaykumar & @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence

premieres 9th Nov on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/snFvjClHZj — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 29, 2020

The film was served with a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding title change. They accused the movie of deliberately demeaning the goddess with the title Laxmmi Bomb which tainted the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”.

Hindu Sena has given a complaint letter @PrakashJavdekar to take appropriate action against the promoters, cast and crew of the upcoming movie "Laxmmi Bomb" starring @akshaykumar and directed by Sh Raghava Lawrence for making mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name, @ANI pic.twitter.com/5UjVfXBNJB — Vishnu Gupta🕉 (@VishnuGupta_HS) October 20, 2020

So after a discussion with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the makers decided to change the title to Laxmii, in consideration of the sentiments of its viewers. Or at least the specific set that decided to boycott the movie on the internet.

Twitter was quick to call out the intolerance this change promoted:

People on diwali

"laxmmi bomb kharid, #LaxmmiBomb phodte hain"



A movie is named Laxmmi bomb, everyone -

"Boycott, boycott, boycott"

Even though the name is changed already 🤦🏻‍♂️

Twitter india should change its name to #boycott.#BoycottBollywood @TwitterIndia #Laxmii #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/1Qlxcfo1KC — Aakash singh (@Akki_678) October 30, 2020

Who will tell them that #LaxmmiBomb is a popular type of firecracker in the South? https://t.co/S8Yg5AffUe — Geetha (@geetmh) October 29, 2020

If you were protesting against the defaming of Maa Lakshmi and changing the name to #LaxmmiBomb is acceptable to you, then you truely lack self esteem and have IQ less than a worm. Think again. — 😈 (@_Intrigued_) October 29, 2020

This is not the first time intolerance has won though. Back in 2018, after death threats and violence targeting the actor and director, Padmavati became Padmaavat.