A few years back, in 2016, actor Fardeen Khan's photos went viral on social media, not because he was promoting a film.

Rather, it was because he had gained weight and was mercilessly trolled and body-shamed for the same.

Fardeen Khan : Chocolate boy to rosugulla boi. pic.twitter.com/6XJ4N81NoZ — SUPERaMAN (@superaman007) May 20, 2016

RJ Naved calls Fardeen Khan 'Hathi ka bachcha' on air. Fat shaming gone crasser. — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) May 27, 2016

Fardeen khan is so jobless that anant ambani donated his fat to him #FardeenKhan — ISHAN HANFI (@ISHANHANFI) May 21, 2016

Hardly watched fardeen khans movies but I thought I join in .fardeen khan is so fat ,when he wears yellow he looks like a school bus — kashif farid (@kashif670) May 21, 2016

All the fat that Adnan Sami lost, Fardeen Khan gained it. pic.twitter.com/kezQXKMvDh — The Thinker (@Nomadic_Soul_) May 20, 2016

At the time, Khan responded to the haters on social media and called out the practice of body-shaming.

However, recently, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Khan shared Fardeen Khan's photo on Instagram, and Khan's massive physical transformation is hard to miss.

Naturally, netizens wasted no time in commenting upon it:

Recently, in December 2020 when Fardeen's new look first went viral, he shared with ET about how he lost 18 kgs in 6 months.

I wanted to physically feel 25. As you grow older, body degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel very, very good again. You need to think about it as a body-mind connection. I came across this in some reading I was doing. I started eating right and healthy, coupled it with correct workouts. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but 35% journey is yet to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you indeed want to look your best.

- Fardeen Khan

