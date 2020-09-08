After his incredible performance in Moothon, Roshan Mathew became a household name. The actor who has predominantly been a part of Malayalam films has expanded his career in the last two years.

From acting in theatre, to doing bilingual films and winning over streaming platforms, he has done it all in his career of 5 years.

The actor made his debut back in 2015 with Tanlines, a13-part mini-series on SonyLIV’s YouTube channel, which immediately set him apart. And now, after his incredible portrayal of a mute man, Amir in Moothon has only cemented what he began all those years ago.

In mainstream media, you've probably spotted him in Anurag Kashyap's Choked on Netflix, where he played the role of Sushant, a washed up musician with a heart of gold. His most recent role was that of Jimmy in the Malayalam movie, C U Soon which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Of course his brilliant acting skills have left a mark and the fact that offers something new with every role he plays is commendable. However, might we add that we are a bit partial to that cute smile?

But that's not all. He also does spoken word poetry! The actor performed a piece at the Spoken Fest in Mumbai, titled Every Story Has A House and was a crowd favourite.

If you want to watch more of him and don't know where to start then his recent romance, Kappela is on Netflix. And if you're looking to swoon over his acting skills then you must watch his award-winning performance in Koode which is on Disney+Hotstar. Knock yourself out.