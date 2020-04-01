From Don't Fuck With Cats to Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, Netflix has never failed when it comes to true crime documentaries. But this time, it has come up with something that will literally make you go 'what the fuck'.

Tiger King is a seven-episode limited series whose main lead Joe Exotic is nothing but unusual. This gay polygamist, mullet keeping man owned a zoo in Oklahoma, USA full of mostly huge cats but is now in prison for having hired someone to kill his animal-rights-activist nemesis, Carole Baskin.

Even though the Joe-Carole rivalry is one of the main highlights of this series, documentarian Eric Goode gives us access to the harsh reality of exotic animals ownership ecosystem in the United States.

From drug lords to animal-loving zookeepers, he introduces us to a colourful cast of characters who have been through a lot and have encountered some harsh truths in life.

But the twists and turns in this docuseries is what that makes it so gripping. Twitter agrees with it and has shared a lot of memes on it as well.

So I watched a couple episodes of Tiger King last night to see what the fuss was about, and by god that is some top shelf gourmet crazy right there. It's like a Christopher Guest ensemble mockumentary, but 100% real — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 31, 2020

How did no one tell us about this?! Tiger King is NUTS! #BigFoxRescue pic.twitter.com/8VPSmf1o3j — Quad City Storm (@QuadCityStorm) March 31, 2020

I’m late to the party but tigerking at netflix is just... pic.twitter.com/G9jkoeUBcE — M 🌈 👬 (@mysafeground) March 31, 2020

This is that series that will totally fuck with your head, yet you wouldn't be able to stop yourself from watching it. You can find it on Netflix.

You can watch the trailer here.

Al pictures are sourced from Netflix.