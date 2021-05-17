The cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S recently announced the date for the one-episode comeback and with that, all hell broke loose.

Now, while we wait to see our favourite people together, it doesn't hurt to wish for a little more. So, here are 10 other shows we think should have a reunion. Read on.

1. The Office

The most popular request from people across the world is for the cast of The Office to make a comeback, even if it is for one episode like F.R.I.E.N.D.S. No matter how they choose to go about it though, abrupt camera panning is a must.

2. How I Met Your Mother

This is an obvious choice after F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, right? The fans of the two shows keep fighting among themselves as to which one of them is better. No need, here, though. If we can have both, why not?

3. Shararat

A very big part of the childhood of the 90s kids, Shararat had so many of our favorite people. Would be magical to have them back, if you know what I mean.

4. Hip Hip Hurray

Basically, I want to see Purab Kohli, I want to see Shweta Salve and I want to see Milind Soman doing a cameo. I am dying to see them together.

5. Parks and Recreation

The show has a niche audience but that it is one of the best shows of our times is a fact. Given the current political climate, it would be interesting to see how the makers approach the reunion.

6. Hum Paanch

It's a shame no one has thought about this already. In terms of casting, this was Indian TV's best attempts and we would love to see the sisters, the father and the mother-inside-the-photo come back together.

7. Gossip Girl

You know it will be fun, you know it. It's been 10 years since the show ended and the characters could have done so much in this time. The scope for gossip...man.

8. Sex And The City

The last episode of the sitcom premiered in 2004. It has been 17 years since then, and I personally would love to see how the girls adapt to today's professional and dating world. The reboot of the show is in works and we can't wait for the same.

9. The Vampire Diaries

I know a lot of you probably won't agree with me on this, but the show makes a lot of people nostalgic and it wouldn't hurt to see the cast together one more time.

10. Dekh Bhai Dekh

A comical family drama from Indian TV's golden era deserves a comeback just for being one of our best works to date.

Praying to TV Gods.