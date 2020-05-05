A Chennai based stand-up comic, Aravind SA was quite offended by Yo Yo Honey Singh's Lungi Dance. So as retaliation, he came up with his own version of the North Indian lungi dance.

Humorously taking a dig at the North Indian way of life, the 'Madrassis' have clapped back with this hilarious Chapati song!

Acknowledging the stereotyping in his own parody and blaming the North Indian for starting it, he gave North Indians a smooth burn:

Watch the entire video here:

Let us know what you think of this parody in the comments section below.