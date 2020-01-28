After this year's Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and the Critics Choice Awards, 92nd Academy Awards AKA The Oscars is the latest 2020 event to go vegan.

According to reports, the menu for the luncheon and the finger food before Oscars will be completely plant-based.

Not just that, the Governors Ball which is immediately after the Oscar ceremony will also go 70% plant-based where 30% of the food will be vegetarian, fish and meat.

The Academy Awards this year will also be eliminating everything plastic from the event. This includes plastic water bottles and any beverage with a plastic container.

The academy organization mentioned in a statement,

We owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet. For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a net-zero carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.

This decision came after Joker star Joaquin Phoenix suggested a change in menu for the Golden Globes sit-down dinner. He is a strict vegan.