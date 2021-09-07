We've all seen just how talented Pratik Gandhi is. The actor has been in multiple projects, one of which was the greatly celebrated Scam 1992. Recently though, the actor dropped a teaser of his latest film, and the internet is all applause.
In the teaser of his upcoming film Raavan Leela, the actor is seen delivering a passionate monologue as Raavan. And 30 seconds into the video, it's hard not to be left with goosebumps.
You can watch the clip here.
Not every film gives you an opportunity to live two diverse cheracters at a time. #RaavanLeela (Bhavai) is a story that allowed me to explore that and much more. I cannot wait for you all to witness this in theaters on Oct 1.— Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) September 6, 2021
Trailer out on Sept 9. pic.twitter.com/hoxVUxxdnw
This is how everyone responded to the post.
Wow @pratikg80 got goose bumbs what a promo. A super hit movie— Anil G (@Anil84786268) September 6, 2021
Brilliant teaser... And you are just wonderful in this pints... All the very best to you... Shine more and more and more ❤️— Dimple Shah (@DimpleShah111) September 7, 2021
Mark my word buddy. You will be the trand changer not only in gujarati film industry but #Bollywood too.— Hardik Shah (@HardikShah5385) September 6, 2021
Ready to book my ticket for 1st day or for premiere show as well.
Best wishes. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
You are exceptionally talented. Loved the energy in the trailer.— Kunal (@kunals09ind) September 6, 2021
Congratulations!!!! This looks absolutely exciting….. best wishes— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 7, 2021
Bhai pratik your tallent is exceptional in indian film industry,you're like "john wick" of indian cinema.Cheers🍻 to your hard earned success pic.twitter.com/y8gvViy9dT— BULL VS BEER LEARNING 🍻 (@siddhant900) September 6, 2021
Promising 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Achint Tamrakar 🏹 (@AchintTamrakar) September 7, 2021
We can't wait!