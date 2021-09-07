We've all seen just how talented Pratik Gandhi is. The actor has been in multiple projects, one of which was the greatly celebrated Scam 1992. Recently though, the actor dropped a teaser of his latest film, and the internet is all applause. 

Source: Twitter/pratikg80

In the teaser of his upcoming film Raavan Leela, the actor is seen delivering a passionate monologue as Raavan. And 30 seconds into the video, it's hard not to be left with goosebumps. 

Source: Twitter/pratikg80

You can watch the clip here. 

This is how everyone responded to the post. 

We can't wait!