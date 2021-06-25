Just when you think Sonu Sood has done enough to help us all through the pandemic, he comes up with an even better idea.
From helping migrant workers reach their homes to locating hospital beds for infected patients, he really hasn't left any stone unturned.
Going a step ahead, he's now making sure people in the rural areas get vaccinated through his initiative called 'Covreg'.
अब वैक्सीन रजिस्ट्रेशन तक की दूरी,— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 25, 2021
चलो मिलकर करें पूरी ! https://t.co/CwVfZJwZOw#sonusoodCOVREG@SpiceMoneyIndia pic.twitter.com/k74DZ1yxeT
He came up with the idea after keeping in mind the fact that people in rural areas lack proper access to the internet and smartphones.
This venture is powered by Spice Money, a rural fintech leader. Covreg is said to be the biggest volunteer program where volunteers can register themselves through the website.
Once the volunteers have completed the registration process, they will be given access to an app so that they can help with vaccine registrations for people in rural areas.
Reportedly, Spice Money will chip in to build the app. This is what Twitter had to say about the initiative.
Well, he's really doing his bit to make this world a better place.